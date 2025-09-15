Don’t flip out! IHOP makes massive menu change and brings new value items to customers
Four breakfast combo meals are on the menu
IHOP has introduced its first-ever value menu, offering affordable breakfast options for customers — with meals costing as low as $6.
The popular pancake joint launched its IHOP Value Menu on Monday, featuring four combo meals designed to provide diners a hearty breakfast at a low cost.
The four menu options, griddled fresh each day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., will set back customers either $6 or $7, depending on the market, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.
The new menu includes IHOP’s Breakfast Faves Combo, which consists of two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and either two strips of bacon or two pork sausage links.
Another option is the Ham & Cheese Omelette, made with ham, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and white cheese sauce before it is served with two buttermilk biscuits.
Customers can also enjoy the House Scramble, an egg dish made with chopped hickory-smoked bacon and Jack cheddar cheese that is served up with crispy hash browns.
For those with a sweet tooth, the French Toast Faves Combo offers a slice of Classic Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast, two bacon strips or pork sausage links and two eggs.
IHOP did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on the new offerings.
“At IHOP, we believe great food should be accessible to everyone, every day,” IHOP president Lawrence Kim told Nation’s Restaurant News in a statement.
“We know our guests are more value-conscious than ever, so the launch of IHOP’s Value Menu is a direct response to what they want — delicious food, variety, abundance, and affordability without compromise, seven days a week,” Kim continued.
“We’re 67 years young, and this is just the beginning of a new chapter where we bring fresh energy and continue to delight our guests with the comfort and joy they’ve come to expect from IHOP.”
The pancake chain’s value menu is not an entirely new concept. Last October, IHOP launched its House Faves menu, which featured the same items and prices, but was only available Monday through Friday, according to Restaurant Business Online.
The value menu comes at a time when customers are demanding more bang for their buck, Kim told the outlet.
“There’s a common thread that I’ve been seeing, and that is, in these uncertain times, there is want and need for greater value,” Kim said.
As a result, IHOP decided to make its value menu available each day. The new name also stands to make its purpose even more clear to consumers.
“You don’t even have to think about it,” Kim said of the new name. “It’s just straightforward, and that’s what our guests want.”
The cost-effective options also come at a time when more and more restaurants and chains are raising prices due to inflation, which spiked in August as President Donald Trump’s tariffs went into effect.
For IHOP, remaining accessible is critical as two-thirds of the chain’s clientele have a household income of less than $75,000, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
IHOP was founded in Los Angeles in 1958. It now has more than 1,800 restaurants across the U.S., as well as branches in Canada and Mexico, Central America and Asia. Almost all of its U.S. outlets are run by franchisees.
