Cooler recall expanded over amputation and crushing hazard

Igloo has expanded a recall of its coolers due to numerous reported injuries.

In February, Igloo recalled 1,060,000 of its 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers because the “tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.”

The recall came after 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations due to the coolers.

On May 9, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in a press release that Igloo was recalling 130,000 more of these rolling coolers.

Since the initial recall was announced in February, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, 26 of which resulted in fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

The additional recalled coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites. They were sold from January 2019 through January 2025, and cost anywhere between $80 and $140.

The affected products were manufactured before January 2024, with the manufacturing date on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern. There’s also an arrow on the bottom of the cooler that points at the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

Igloo recalled 130,000 more of its rolling coolers ( IGLOO )

Coolers have a tow handle and the company’s logo, “IGLOO,” printed on the side. Products were also sold in many body and lid color combinations. The additional recalled coolers can be identified by one of these three SKU numbers: 34692, 34785, 34790.

You can find the initial list of recalled coolers, with the SKU number, description, and date codes here.

In addition, 20,000 coolers in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico are being recalled.

Consumers should stop using the recalled coolers immediately. They can also contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

