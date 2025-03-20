Supermarket chain issues urgent recall for ready-meal pasta favourite over fears of contamination
Customers are urged to return the meal for a full refund with no receipt required
Lasagne lovers be warned – vegetable lasagnas sold in Iceland have been recalled over fears they contain plastic.
Customers of the high street supermarket chain are being asked to return Vegetable Lasagnes in a 400g pack with best-before dates of 23 July 2026 and 30 July 2026.
The Food Standards Agency issued a notice explaining the “precautionary measures”.
“We are taking the precautionary measure of recalling the date codes of the above product because it may contain hard pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat,” it said. “Only the best-before-date codes listed in this notice are affected.”
As reported by Express, customers who have purchased the cited pasta dishes are urged not to eat it and return it to the store where they bought it. A full refund will be issued with no receipt required.
Although plastic is typically used to package ready meals, some types may contain chemicals that can contaminate food when heated.
The notice asked customers to “check if you have bought any of the affected product” by “taking a photo of this notice or writing down the details at home”.
Earlier this month, Savage Cat in the US became the latest cat food brand to recall some of its products due to the possibility that it is contaminated with bird flu.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of large and small boxes of Savage Pet’s raw chicken cat food.
The recall is for 66 of the company’s large 84-oz boxes and 74 of the company’s small 21-oz boxes. They have a lot code/best-by date of 11152026.
The affected products come in cardboard boxes with handles that make the shape of a cat’s head. The chicken one is indicated by the colour yellow outlining the company’s logo on the box.
The cat food boxes were distributed to retailers across five states: California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.
On Thursday (20 March), it was reported that three people had died last year after fears they consumed a dessert supplied to NHS hospitals and care homes linked to a listeria outbreak.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating five cases linked to the same strain of a listeria infection found in mousses served in hospital and care settings.
The cases were identified in people aged 68 to 89 years old from May to December 2024 and occurred across the country in North West England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and Wales.
All cases had underlying immunocompromising health conditions and were hospitalised
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments