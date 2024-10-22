Husband’s viral letter sends the internet into a frenzy after shock ending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A husband’s letter to his wife is going viral on social media for its unexpected ending.

In a post shared to X/Twitter on October 22, user Joyy – who goes by the handle “The Stay @ Home Fragrance Mama” – shared the typed note she’d received from her husband earlier that morning. Upon opening the letter addressed to “My Wife,” Joyy said she was “nervous” and confused why her partner decided to give her a hard-copy message.

“Ladies… choose yourself,” the fragrance mogul’s caption read, alongside photos of the letter she received from her husband. “I woke up to this nonsense after almost 11 years of marriage.”

Joyy shared photos of her message from her partner Fred, who started by telling her how he loves her “dearly” before revealing why he was writing her a note.

“You mean the world to me,” he wrote. “However, I owe it to myself as well as you to be completely honest with you. I have to come forward with my truth. I hate to do it this way but it’s now or never because what I’m about to say has to be said.”

Husband jokingly shares his list of demands in a letter to his wife ahead of the NBA season ( X/@JoyyUnSpeakable )

Despite solemn tone of his opening paragraph, fellow users were astonished by his request in the letter.

“Tonight on October 22, 2024 marks opening night of the New York Knicks 24-25 season,” he wrote. “I will be watching the game tonight.”

Not only did Fred explain that he’d be watching the basketball game, but he shared that he’d also be momentarily retiring from his husband and father duties until the match was over.

“That means that from 7pm (that’s when pregame starts), to whatever time the game ends, I will not be a husband or a father,” he said. “Y’all are on your own for a couple of hours.”

According to Fred, the opening night of Knicks season meant he won’t watch any shows with his wife, get her “something sweet” to eat, take the dog out or be responsible for putting their child to bed. Instead, his evening will be spent on the couch with a drink in hand and watching professional basketball.

“That’s it,” he demanded. “This doesn’t mean I love you guys any less. It just means tonight’s not about y’all. It’s about ruining the Boston Celtics’ ring ceremony.”

Although Fred set a strict boundary, he admitted that some NBA games going forward were “negotiable” – except for the playoffs. “Then I will have to abandon y’all again temporarily,” he added, before telling Joyy to “reach out to him” with any questions or concerns.

“Just call me if you need me. I look forward to seeing and talking to you later,” he added. “AFTER the game, that is.”

His parting message came with a subsidiary clause regarding their son’s bedtime. Fred noted that if their son watches the basketball game with him, he may stay up past his usual bedtime. However, if he doesn’t join him on the couch, he will have to retire to his bedroom at the appropriate time.

After reading her husband’s letter, Joyy proceeded to text him, questioning his decision to write such a formal letter.

“I gave you almost 12 years of my life just for you to leave me a letter like that??” Joyy texted, to which Fred jokingly responded: “I had to be true to myself. Even if it hurt.”

With more than 9.4 millions views on her post, Joyy has since clarified her feelings about her husband’s letter. “I won’t even lie… he had me nervous at first, then I laughed so hard… this made my morning,” she told her followers.

Joyy also joked the part that “hurt most” was Fred informing her that he won’t buy her a sweet treat during the Knicks game.

Many X users in the comments section admitted they initially thought Fred was using the letter to confess he wanted a divorce. “Not gonna lie I was NOT expecting that it had me going the first half,” one person replied, while another added: “I thought this was another one of those heartless endings to a relationship.”

“You could have given me a million guesses on how that letter would end, and I still wouldn’t have seen this coming,” a third person remarked.

Meanwhile, some viewers found Fred’s letter to be “sweet” and playful, as if the joke was a testament to their strong and fun-loving marriage. “I love seeing couples being cute, I hope y’all last forever,” one woman said.

The Independent has contacted Joyy for comment.