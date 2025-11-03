Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Huda Beauty has ended its partnership with Huda Mustafa over a recent social media controversy.

The popular beauty brand announced Friday that it was dropping the Love Island USA star after she “displayed behavior that does not align with our values” during a livestream last week.

Mustafa, 25, came under fire after a clip showed her laughing with her boyfriend Louis Russell when an unknown caller dialed into their Instagram livestream and used a racial slur toward Mustafa’s co-star Olandria Carthen.

“We are truly disappointed by Huda Mustafa's recent live and we take all forms of racism very seriously,” Huda Beauty’s statement read. “While we don't believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting.

“We know that many members of our community and team were hurt and offended by these actions. While we valued the partnership we had with Huda, her recent behaviour, and the way the situation has been handled do not reflect our brand's principles.”

open image in gallery Huda Mustafa, 25, has been dropped by Huda Beauty ( Instagram/@hudabubbaaa )

The cosmetics giant, founded by Huda Kattan, launched their promotional campaign with Mustafa just weeks ago in what Kattan called their “most requested” brand collaboration. At the time, Mustafa — who appeared in the most recent, seventh season of Love Island USA — posted a video of herself visiting a Sephora store in New York City to celebrate the joint venture.

Now, Huda Beauty has removed any content related to Mustafa from its store displays and social media platforms. The brand did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment. Mustafa has not taken down her posts about the beauty brand or commented on the axed partnership.

“This action was taken not because of any creator or influencers content, this was taken due to the lack of seriousness around the issue and to people close to us who were offended by the actions during the live. Please remember this is about accountability not canceling people,” Huda Beauty said.

Online video showed Mustafa and Russell appearing surprised and starting to laugh after they heard a racial slur directed at Carthen. Russell said, “Whoa, hey, hey,” as Mustafa continued to laugh and ask what the caller said.

open image in gallery Huda Mustafa issued a statement hours after the livestream incident ( Instagram/@hudabubbaaa )

open image in gallery Huda Mustafa issued an apology taking accountability for her first statement ( Instagram/@hudabubbaaa )

As the clip began to circulate online, Carthen took to Instagram to call out any form of racism as unacceptable, saying in part, “Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going.

“Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse. I will not let this moment derail my purpose of uplifting my community. I'm standing firm in who I am and using this as an opportunity to call for real accountability and awareness.”

After initially downplaying the incident and telling fans that she hadn’t heard the slur in the hours after the livestream, Mustafa later issued a lengthier apology to Carthen.

“Olandria – it is now clear that this comment was targeted at you, and I apologize for my immediate reaction. My reaction in that moment came from being caught off guard, not from finding the word or situation funny. It was a nervous, uncomfortable reaction that I recognize was inappropriate,” Mustafa wrote.

The backlash comes after several of Mustafa’s Love Island USA season 7 castmates were involved in scandals, with two contestants being removed from the show after being caught using racial slurs.

Kattan has also been caught in controversy herself recently after Sephora said they’re “actively reviewing” anti-Israel comments that the beauty mogul made on TikTok.