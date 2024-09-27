Inside Hoda Kotb’s $2.89m move to affluent New York suburb ahead of Today show exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Hoda Kotb purchased a $2.89m home in the suburbs, weeks before revealing she’ll be exiting the Today show.

Hours after Kotb announced that she’d be leaving the talk show early next year, Realtor.com revealed her latest investment outside New York City: a house in Bronxville, New York.

According to the publication, Kotb paid $2,895,000 for her four-bedroom home, where she resides with her two daughters – Haley Joy, seven, and Hope Catherine, four. She shares the children with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The Colonial house also includes five bathrooms, a formal dining room, and a family room with a vaulted ceiling, skylight, and custom built-ins.

The primary bedroom is 764 square feet, with custom closets and cabinets. Meanwhile, the main bathroom has a marble-tiled floor that radiates heat, dual sinks, and a towel warmer. The home also has a basement with a living area and bathroom.

Outside of Kotb’s house, there’s a large bluestone patio and a garden, which already has a large display of flowers.

Kotb has already moved into the space; she opened up about living in the suburbs during a previous episode of Today that aired on September 4.

“Everything changed like that. I have a whole new town and a whole new school and all the new things,” Kotb – who used to live in the Upper West Side – explained. “We went for our first day of school, I carried a coffee and I had sneakers [on], and I walked my kids to school like normal people. It was awesome.”

She also acknowledged how it was a “privilege” for her to walk her daughters to school, since not all working parents have the chance to do so.

open image in gallery Hoda Kota announced her exit from the ‘Today’ show after 26 years at NBC ( Getty Images for Friends of Huds )

“I just thought, ‘You know what? Sometimes chapters change and you miss things.’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it,’” she said. “It was, like, a train of 10, 12 kids walking to school in a neighborhood.”

That same day, she shared a picture on Instagram of her and her daughters posing outside their home, as Haley and Hope had their backpacks. The post also included a video of Kotb’s daughters hugging, while alongside their classmates. “First day of school in the books,” she wrote in the caption.

Kotb first announced on September 26 that she’d be leaving Today, after 26 years at NBC. “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” the host said, with tears in her eyes, during Thursday’s episode of the long-running morning show.

“I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

The broadcast journalist, who turned 60 last month, explained that spending time with daughters was also an important part of her decision.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she said. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world,” she added.

Kotb clarified that she will continue hosting the Today show alongside co-anchor Savannah Guthrie through January 1, 2025. “It’s kind of a big deal for me,” she continued. “I’ve been practicing so I wouldn’t cry, but anyway, I did.”