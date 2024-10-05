Heinz faces fierce backlash over portrayal of Black family in pasta advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Heinz has come under fire for an advertisement currently on display in tube stations across London.

The food company, known for its ketchup, mayonnaise and baked beans, recently launched an ad campaign for its new family-sized pasta sauces.

In one controversial advertisement that has been seen in tube stations including Vauxhall and Manor House, a family is seen in a wedding scenario.

The poster shows the bride, a Black woman, smiling as she scoops up a forkful of pasta next to a man who is presumably the groom.

On her right is an older man and woman, who appear to be the groom’s parents, and on her left is an older Black woman who is supposedly meant to be her mother.

People, however, have taken issue with the fact that the bride’s father is not pictured, with many suggesting that the ad perpetuates negative stereotypes about Black fathers.

In a post that has gone viral on Twitter, one person shared a photo of the ad in Vauxhall tube station, alongside the caption: “For my brothers with daughters. Because, believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too.”

Several others have similarly remarked on the absence of the bride’s father in the poster.

"For my brothers with daughters"



Because, believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too. pic.twitter.com/LngrCCZ4rW — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) October 4, 2024

One person wrote: “Total erasure of Black fathers by such a mainstream brand is shocking. How did this get approved?”

Another added: “Really triggered by the same poster at Manor House. Absolutely outrageous.”

“I said the same thing,” wrote another. “Like yes, it’s beautiful the interracial relationship and they wanted to keep five people on the table but the erasure of Black dads is not fair.”

One person commented, “I’m glad someone is saying this!!! I remember seeing this billboard and side-eying because her dad wasn’t there.”

“I’m so glad you called this [out],” echoed another X/Twitter user. “We need to stop shrugging it off and object to this pernicious erasure.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Heinz for comment.

In small print in the right-hand corner of the poster is a disclaimer that reads: “Based on a true story.”

Regardless, several people have accused Heinz of “erasure” and perpetuating “stereotypes”.

Someone wrote: “Yet more erasure and stereotypes. I know more black people with present dads than without."

Another added that this is not the first time they have seen such erasure by mainstream media.

“I watch a lot of reality TV and many times when the meet the parents episode comes around, Black fathers present are rarely featured,” said one person. “There is a lot more acceptance of different family dynamics but the absent Black father is a trope that has a stronghold.”

However, some suggested the ad had been misinterpreted adding, “Wouldn’t traditional wedding seating mean the bride’s father sits next to the groom’s mother. Meaning the man on the left is the bride’s father and the groom’s father is missing?”

The ad in question, as stated in Marketing Beat, is part of a campaign launched by Heinz to celebrate those who break rules out of their love for Heinz, all of which are inspired by true stories from Heinz fans.

In this case, it is a bride willing to spill pasta sauce on her dress. Other ads in the series include a grandmother who breaks the status quo by feeding herself first before her grandkids.