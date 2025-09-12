Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Heather Peace unveils dramatic hair transformation after breast cancer treatment

Luke Reevey
Friday 12 September 2025 05:39 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Heather Peace's hair goes through dramatic transformation amid cancer treatment

Heather Peace has revealed how her hair went through a stunning transformation having finished treatment for breast cancer in May, ahead of her appearance at the National Television Awards in London.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (10 September), the Eastenders star, who lost her hair during chemotherapy last year, said pre-makeover: “it’s like a Labradoodle, a fluffball.”

The BBC soap won the Serial Drama award at this year's NTA's, reclaiming its crown after losing the title to ITV’s Emmerdale last year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in