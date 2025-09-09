The fan-favorite salad topping that aids weight-loss and heart health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watercress might not be the first item on your shopping list but the peppery green comes packed with health benefits you don’t want to ignore.

The vegetable supports a healthy heart, weight loss, and can potentially reduce your risk of cancer, according to nutrition experts.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named watercress the healthiest vegetable on the market, beating out even spinach because it’s so nutrient dense.

It’s also cheaper than spinach by as much as a couple of dollars, selling for between $3 and $5 for a four-ounce container.

“Watercress, which was recently named healthiest vegetable by the CDC, offers plenty of benefits that you won’t want to miss out on,” registered dietitian BreAnn Erickson said in a statement.

It’s cruciferous

The term “cruciferous” refers to a group of vegetables that include watercress, broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, and kale. These vegetables get the name from their four-petaled flowers which resemble a crucifix.

Eating more cruciferous vegetables has been linked to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, as well as a lower risk of developing the condition.

Cruciferous veggies are rich in vitamins and minerals including compounds known as glucosinolates, which may help to fight cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s packed with essential nutrients – and a lot of water

Found in all U.S. states but Alaska and North Dakota, watercress has immune-guarding vitamin C, eye-protecting vitamin A, and vitamin K, which is beneficial for bone health and blood clotting.

The vegetable is also full of antioxidants that help to reduce dangerous inflammation that can lead to life-threatening conditions, such as diabetes and asthma.

Watercress is also hydrating, and most of us don’t drink enough water each day. Men need an average of 15.5 cups a day and women need 11.5 cups, according to Harvard Medical School. But nearly 75 percent of Americans only drink about one bottle of water, or 2.5 cups a day, Kettering Health says.

Watercress is made of 95 percent water, and just one serving can have an impact on your hydration.

“Like most leafy greens, watercress can be a great way to improve hydration,” said Erickson.

A wonder for weight loss journey

Staying at a healthy weight can help to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and premature death both for men and women.

“Watercress is nature’s gift, especially for anyone hoping to get to lose excess pounds,” women’s health expert Dr. Ann Louise Gittleman told Woman’s World.

A cup of chopped watercress contains just four calories, whereas a cup of mixed greens has 71 calories.

“Even lettuce and spinach have twice as many calories as watercress,” Erickson noted.

A kick of vitamin K

Add watercress to salads, wraps, pesto, soups, and smoothies for a tangy kick.

It also works great as a side to a protein like salmon fillet or chicken breast, and cooking reduces the herb’s slightly bitter taste.

All you need is one to two cups a day to get the benefits of watercress, according to the Department of Agriculture – and the same goes for other leafy greens.

People on blood thinners need to limit their intake of vitamin K-rich foods like watercress because they can react with medications. But, eating watercress is considered to be safe and healthy for people in general.

“Watercress may be tiny, but it’s one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can find,” Serena Poon, a certified nutritionist, told Fox News Digital.