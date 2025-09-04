Here’s how many minutes to walk each day to save yourself from a life of back pain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walking for close to two hours every day has been discovered to reduce the risk of longterm back pain, according to European researchers.

People should walk for more than 100 minutes over the course of a day to feel the benefits.

“People who walk more than 100 minutes every day have a 23 percent lower risk of lower back problems than those who walk 78 minutes or less,” Rayane Haddadj, a Ph.D candidate at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said in a statement.

Many studies have touted the positive health effects of interval walking and high intensity training. The recent Japanese walking and “6-6-6” walking trends feature briskly-paced exercise to stay healthy. But scientists were unclear whether the amount of low-intensity walking also helped.

It turns out that it’s the amount of walking that matters – not the intensity.

open image in gallery Some 16 million Americans experience chronic back pain that limits their daily activities. Low-intensity walking can help, researchers say ( Getty Images )

“Intensity also plays a role in the risk of long-term back problems, but not as much as the daily amount of walking,” Haddadj said.

The findings are based on a health assessment of more than 11,000 people, who were part of a major study in the Norwegian region of Trøndelag. Participants wore sensors attached to their thighs and backs to track their activity for a week.

The results could help to address a critical issue that affects hundreds of millions of people around the world.

In the U.S., nearly 65 million Americans report having a recent episode of back pain and 16 million experience chronic back pain that limits their daily activities, according to Georgetown University.

Back pain can be caused by muscle strains, ruptured disks, arthritis, breaks in the spine known as osteoporosis, and an inflammatory disease that makes the spine less flexible called ankylosing spondylitis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Anyone can develop back pain, although it is more common in people who are overweight, people who smoke, people affected by cancer, people who don’t often exercise, and from age 30 onwards.

open image in gallery Spending time in nature can give people both physical and mental relief from back pain ( AFP via Getty Images )

Low-impact exercise is a recognized prevention tool, as activities such as biking, swimming, and walking don’t strain or jolt the back like running can do. Walking can help to strengthen the muscles that support the spine and increase circulation and joint mobilization, according to Healthline.

Back pain is the sixth most costly condition in the U.S., with health care and indirect costs totaling more than $12 billion annually.

“The findings highlight the importance of finding time to be physically active – to prevent both chronic back problems and a number of other diseases,” Paul Jarle Mork, a professor at the Norwegian university, said. “Over time, this could lead to major savings for society.”

To increase the amount of time spent walking each day, trying getting a little creative. Every schedule is different, but breaking up the 100 minutes into manageable amounts will help you reach your walking goals.

Getting off the bus early on the way to work can give you some extra steps. And use it as an opportunity to multi-task - run errands on foot, call friends and family, or listen to music or podcasts. Just make sure to wear supportive and comfortable sneakers.