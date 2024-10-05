Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



People looking for a workout have transitioned away from walking pads toward vibration plates, but health experts are mixed about the results.

Many people across TikTok have begun implementing what looks like a futuristic hoverboard into their workouts, requiring you to stand on the rectangular platform while your entire body vibrates. In viral videos, some people are seen standing on the plate as it shakes, while others have opted for more challenging poses such as squats or push-ups.

One woman named Allison claimed that after using the vibration plate for around 30 days, she was able to lose three pounds, as well as losing extra cellulite on her legs. Another TikTok user named Britt alleged that 20 minutes on her vibration plate was the equivalent of doing 100 pushups, 100 situps, a one-mile run, and a one-hour bike ride.

Even celebrities have been linked to vibration plates, with reports attributing Madonna’s fitness regimen entirely to the machine.

However, some medical experts are questioning the actual health benefits of this new workout trend.

Dr. Lucas Buchler, an orthopedic sports medicine physician at Northwestern Medicine, revealed that there is very limited scientific evidence regarding how effective vibration plates really are. Still, any machine that encourages people to be active is likely to result in at least some benefit.

“In broad strokes, probably the most primary benefit of it is that it leads to increased activity and engagement,” he told The Independent. “My question would be, is it truly the benefit of the vibration plate, or is it just the increased activity level?”

According to a 2019 review published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions, vibration plates did appear to result in a large amount of fat loss after looking at seven trials with 280 people. However, the seven trials were not consistent in proving a decrease in total body fat percentages.

In some studies, users gained muscle mass after using the device for 24 weeks. It was also discovered that the effects of using a vibration plate were similar to what you could achieve with moderate-intensity walking.

It seems that vibration plates provide the greatest benefit to those do not exercise at all, considering the device may have a minimal effect on people who regularly follow a workout regimen. In fact, Buchler does not recommend replacing a workout routine solely with a vibration plate.

Although anyone is capable of using a vibration plate, some reports have warned that people with a blood clot disorder should avoid working out on the machine. In a study on the risk of whole-body vibration (WBV) inducing blood clots, researchers warned that vibrational machines could potentially displace the clot. According to the American Society of Hematology, a displaced clot could travel through the heart and to the lungs, creating a life-threatening blockage called a pulmonary embolism (PE).

The vibration from the plate can also result in the possible dislodgement of kidney stones, which are hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys. While kidney stones can sometimes be passed on their own, they can also be large enough to require surgery to remove, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kollins Ezekh, a celebrity personal trainer, warned that people with certain health conditions should be cautious about using the workout device. “Those with cardiovascular issues, joint problems, or recent injuries may need to avoid vibration plates, as the high-frequency vibrations could aggravate these conditions,” he told The Independent. “It’s always best to consult a doctor before starting any new form of exercise, especially for individuals with pre-existing medical concerns.”

Nevertheless, he has incorporated vibration plates into his clients’ workout routines, as they do pose some health benefits too. “They can stimulate muscles in a different way by creating rapid contractions, which may improve circulation, enhance flexibility, and activate stabilizing muscles. Some studies suggest they may also aid in recovery and improve bone density,” Ezekh said.

Not only did Ezekh recommend using vibration plates for people looking to add variety to their workouts, but he also noted that they can be beneficial in rehabilitation settings for older adults– especially those aiming to maintain muscle tone without heavy impact.

Although vibration plates may be the latest workout trend taking social media by storm, there is still limited research regarding its effectiveness, as well as what benefits they provide with prolonged use. As always, both fitness and medical experts recommend that those who are interested in using a vibration plate should speak to their physician about achieving its intended benefits while avoiding injury.