5 simple ways to increase your life expectancy – according to longevity doctors

New research suggests that England’s life expectancy improvements have slowed, lagging well behind other European countries.

While life expectancy increased across Europe from 1990 to 2011, the rate of improvement slowed from 2011 to 2019, especially in England.

Researchers, led by experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA), attributed this slowdown to higher cardiovascular disease and cancer risks, worsened by unhealthy habits and low physical activity.

As we strive to lead longer, healthier lives, the pursuit of longevity can often seem daunting – full of complicated diets, rigorous exercise routines, and expensive treatments. But, what if living a longer life could be as simple as incorporating a few small changes into your everyday routine?

Here are some doctor-approved, easy-to-follow tips that could help you add more years to your life without stress or huge expense…

1. Build strength and keep your heart fit

Building strength and keeping your heart fit are essential components of a healthy lifestyle. While they may seem like separate goals, they are deeply interconnected and work together to improve overall wellbeing.

“Muscle is metabolic currency – the more you have, the better your resilience against ageing,” says Dr Tamsin Lewis, the longevity doctor from Wellgevity.

“Strength training preserves lean mass and keeps you robust, while zone 2 [low intensity] cardio and VO2 max work [think fast hiking, cycling, or interval sprints] maintain mitochondrial health and cardiovascular efficiency.

“Grip strength and VO2 max are two of the strongest predictors of longevity, so train accordingly.”2. Keep blood sugar and insulin in check

Make a healthy meal plan to keep your blood sugar and insulin levels in check.

“Metabolic dysfunction accelerates ageing, so keeping glucose stable and insulin sensitivity high is non-negotiable,” stresses Lewis. “Time-restricted eating, post-meal movement (even a brisk 10-minute walk), and a diet low in ultra-processed foods all help.

Herbal supplements like berberine “can be useful”, she adds, “but the basics like good sleep, movement, and protein prioritisation must be in place first”,

3. Lower inflammation without blunting adaptation

“Chronic inflammation is a slow burn that fuels ageing, brain fog, and disease,” explains Lewis. “Keeping hs-CRP, IL-6, and TNF-α [key inflammatory markers] low through a Mediterranean-style diet, polyphenols [natural compounds found in plants that act as antioxidants] such as curcumin and quercetin, and gut microbiome diversity helps.”

However, some inflammation is essential for adaptation.

“Don’t blunt it by overdosing antioxidants post-exercise,” advises Lewis. “Instead, harness hormesis [exposure to a low dose of a stressor or toxin to trigger a response in the body], such as saunas, cold plunges and breath work to train the system.”

4. Strengthen emotional resilience and social connection

Social connection plays a vital role in human wellbeing, with various studies emphasising its significance for both physical and mental health.

“If you look at the evidence from the ‘blue zones’ across the world [where people are said to live longer than average], they have shown that social connections are a major driver for improved longevity,” says Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP and founder HUM2N, a longevity clinic in London.“Improving social connections is associated with better mental health and benefits including improving depression and anxiety, reduced stress levels, improved mood and happiness – with greater sense of purpose and fulfilment, better cognitive health, less risk of dementia and improved physical health, as one is more likely to engage in better healthy habits.

“Building and maintaining social connections, participating in community activities, and nurturing relationships with family and friends are valuable strategies for promoting overall wellbeing and longevity.”

5. Eat more plants

“Many plant foods contain a range of polyphenols and bio-flavonoid nutrients which contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” says Enayat. “To improve longevity, addressing issues such as inflammatory processes in the body and oxidative stress is crucial.”

Plant-based foods can also help improve gut health by feeding beneficial gut bacteria.

“Optimal gut health is also critical for improving one’s systemic health and longevity,” says Enayat. “Dysbiosis, an imbalanced microbiome, can directly contribute to inflammation in the body.”