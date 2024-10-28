8 immune system pitfalls to watch out for this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Already coughing and sniffling? You are not alone. It can feel like you’re being subjected to an endless carousel of bugs and illnesses at this time of year, starting with the kids going back to school and ending well beyond Christmas.

While catching the odd lurgy is likely inevitable (sorry!) you can do lots to try to bolster your immune system, and avoid having a mass of snotty tissues stuffed up your sleeve until spring.

See which of these seasonal health habits might be sabotaging your natural defences – and what you can do about it…

Too much stress

Between the cost of central heating and Christmas presents, the drama of spending lots of time with family, and needing a break from work, feeling frazzled is practically guaranteed. “When stress hormone cortisol is elevated for long periods of time it can suppress immune function,” says Chloe Thomas, a personal trainer, and women’s health and mindset coach (chloeinspires.com). “This will make our bodies more susceptible to illness and slow down healing.”

What to do about it: Try not to be too hard on yourself – you don’t have to be perfect all the time. Take breaks, delegate present shopping, carve out time for you (listen to a podcast, go for a swim, read a chapter of your book) and aim to find moments of joy every day (e.g. drinking a cup of coffee free of interruptions, watching three episodes of Rivals on Disney+ back to back).

Not correctly dosed up

‘Tis the season flu is on the rampage, and it is not remotely fun. You can lose days to it, feeling utterly dreadful in bed. And for those that are particularly vulnerable, it can be really serious, even fatal.

What to do about it: Get your flu jab! You can get it free on the NHS if you’re 65+, pregnant, have a long term health condition, live in a care home, are a carer or live with someone whose immune system is weakened. Not eligible? You can pay for one (usually around £17.99) at big pharmacies and supermarkets.

Hitting the booze too hard

All those parties, all that socialising, all those hangovers… “Having too much alcohol disrupts our immune response and makes it harder for us to fight infections and viruses,” says Thomas. “Alcohol also disrupts our sleep, which is really crucial for immune health. Sleep deprivation can cause increased inflammation, disrupts our antibody response and reduces immune cell function.”

What to do about it: Try to alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks, investigate low or no-alcohol options (there are so many now, and no one will know the difference looking at your glass), and avoid drinking multiple days on the trot.

Scrimping on soap

You’re trying to sort out dinner, chat to the kids, finish that last bit of work and so forget to wash your hands all that thoroughly… a quick splash and you’re on to the next job. Sound familiar? If so, you’re opening yourself up to all sorts of germs and bugs (hello, norovirus!).

What to do about it: Remember your Covid training. Washing your hands in hot, soapy water, for a full 20 seconds, getting in between your fingers properly, will help ward off coughs, colds, sneezes and sickness bugs. It’s worth spending 20 seconds of your valuable time on!

Eating all the treats

Halloween treats, toffee apples on bonfire night, the Christmas big shop – you can find yourself eating a Toblerone a week from the end of October onwards quite easily. “Eating too much sugar, especially from processed foods, can weaken the immune system by decreasing our white blood cell function,” says Thomas. “Sugar spikes lead to inflammation, which can put the immune system into overdrive and reduce its ability to respond effectively.”

What to do about it: Ease up on the sugar and processed junk – you can have some (we’re not total Grinches!) but make sure you’re also eating plenty of green leafy veg, lots of fruit (add two types of berries to your breakfast for an easy morning win) and go big on beans, lentils and nuts for protein, fibre and flavour.

Lack of sleep

Shattered from festive parties and racing around, lack of sleep is to be expected, but you want to get those ZZZs in. “In the NREM (non-rapid eye movement) sleep, our body is restoring itself and it is vitally important for cell regeneration and for our immune system to develop and restore,” says Nicole Ratcliffe, The Workplace Sleep Coach (theworkplacesleepcoach.com). “If we don’t get enough NREM sleep, we are not giving our body time to heal and restore and are leaving ourselves open to illnesses and it taking longer to fight off viruses.”

What to do about it: Stay on top of your sleep hygiene: no phones before bed, keep your room nice and cool, avoid caffeine after 2pm, wear comfy cotton pyjamas and avoid daytime napping.

Not enough sunlight

We’re short on daylight during winter, which can make you feel a bit glum and lead to a vitamin D deficiency, the sunshine vitamin which is “crucial” for immune function. Thomas says: “Vitamin D plays a key role in pathogen defence by supporting the production of antimicrobial proteins, which are essential for fighting infections.”

What to do about it: Take a supplement – the NHS recommends you take one daily between October and March. And get outside as much as you can!

Excessive cosying up

The priority might be staying cosy in thick socks, with tea and toast in front of the telly, but staying too still and skipping exercise can take a toll. “Physical activity promotes good circulation, which helps immune cells move through the body more effectively,” says Thomas. “Exercise also reduces inflammation, which supports the function of immune cells.”

What to do about it: Be brave, go for a run, even if the leaves are thick on the ground. Really can’t bear to leave the house? Do an at-home yoga session, run up the stairs a few times or dance around the kitchen!