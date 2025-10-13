How to conduct an autumn health MOT

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starting to feel increasingly mentally and physically drained as the days grow shorter? You aren’t alone.

The colder weather and looming darkness this time of year can take a big toll on our overall health but instead of succumbing to gloom, have you considered conducting an autumn health MOT on yourself?

“This time of year is a perfect storm for illnesses because we’ve got reduced sunlight that leads to lower vitamin D levels, which is essential for immune function,” explains Dr Elise Dallas, GP at The London General Practice. “Also, the environment gets colder and the air gets drier, so mucous membranes in the nose and the throat, which are the body’s first defence system, get less good at fighting the airborne viruses.”

Many people also tend to fall ill this time of year due to increased exposure to new people and environments.

“A lot of us are going back to schools and offices, and are getting public transport this time of year so we’re a lot closer [in proximity to each other], which enables viral transmission,” says Dallas.

If you are keen to evade all the nasty germs and thrive for the rest of the year, here are 8 easy expert-backed ways to conduct an autumn health MOT to reset your body and boost your health for the chillier months ahead…

1. Book routine health checks

“Book any overdue reviews for things like blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and thyroid,” recommends Dr Michael Zemenides, co-founder of the A-Z General Practice at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK. “If you have a long-term condition, schedule your annual review and ensure prescriptions are current. The better your health is going into the winter months, the better prepared you are to fend off infection.”

2. Stay hydrated

“Stay hydrated because our mucous membranes need to stay wet to be able to fight infections,” says Dallas. “Most people don’t tend to drink enough water but you need all of those fluids to fight off infections and to experience less brain fog.

“Try to prioritise having a couple of pints of water before you leave the house every morning, and if you don’t like the taste of water you can add ingredients like ginger or mint to it.”

3. Keep up to date with vaccinations

“Protect yourself – and those around you – with flu and COVID-19 vaccinations if you’re eligible,” says Zemenides. “These reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalisation during peak season. If you’re unsure whether you qualify, speak to your GP or pharmacist.

“Both vaccines can be given safely at the same appointment to save you time and ensure you’re fully protected this winter.”

4. Prioritise sleep

“Longer hours of darkness can confuse the body’s natural rhythm, leading to disrupted or excessive sleep,” says Zemenides. “Poor sleep quality affects emotional balance, concentration and resilience to stress.”

Dallas recommends trying to keep to a regular sleep routine, even on weekends.

“Try to aim for at least seven, eight or nine hours of sleep every night and try to get to sleep before midnight,” advises Dallas.

5. Find productive ways of managing stress levels

“Autumn routines can raise stress and reduce resilience,” recognises Zemenides. “Many people notice that stress and low mood feel more intense during the winter months. Shorter days, colder weather and increased seasonal pressures can all combine to affect both mental and physical wellbeing.”

Dallas agrees and adds: “Stress puts our body into fight-or-flight mode, and if that happens all the time it can impact our immune systems. So, just putting aside 10 minutes a day to calmly connect with yourself can be really beneficial. There are apps like Calm that do free trials that can help.”

6. Increase your intake of vitamin D

Our levels of vitamin D tend to dip in the colder months, so supplements can help.

“Between October to March, consider 10 micrograms (400 IU) daily of vitamin D and try to also include dietary sources by eating things like oily fish, eggs and fortified foods,” recommends Zemenides.

7. Be active outdoors

“Exercise is a natural stress-reliever, helping the body to manage cortisol and improve sleep and mood,” says Zemenides. “In winter, colder temperatures and shorter days often reduce outdoor activity, which can contribute to higher stress levels and tension. So, try to stay active – even short daily walks in daylight can lift mood.”

8. Eat immune-boosting foods

“Favour immune-supportive, seasonal foods such as leafy greens, root veg, squash, berries, lean protein, whole grains and healthy fats,” recommends Zemenides. “Aim for balanced, regular meals to support energy and recovery.”