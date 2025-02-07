7 simple ways to protect your joint health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Your joints are vital to staying active and living well, but they often don’t get the attention they deserve until discomfort arises.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, someone managing a busy lifestyle, or simply ageing gracefully, taking proactive steps to protect your joints is essential for long-term health.

We’ve consulted with experts who explained why protecting joint health is crucial, and have also provided some simple tips and strategies to help keep your joints healthy and functional, allowing you to stay active and pain-free for years to come.

Why it is important to protect our joint health?

“Put simply, our joints give us the freedom to move,” says Lucy Macdonald, physio at Restart Physio. “This enables us to do all the things that we enjoy in life, ensures that we are able to live independently, and enables the other organs and systems of the body to stay healthy.”

What are the consequence if we don’t?

“Without healthy joints, day-to-day activities can become a struggle, and exercise can become prohibitively painful leading to a deterioration in health,” says Macdonald. “We know that movement reduces the risk of life-threatening and life-limiting diseases such as heart disease and cancer, therefore healthy joints play a key role in a longer, and better quality, of life.”

So, here are 7 easy ways to protect your joint health…

1. Try strength training

Don’t be afraid of strength training – it’s incredibly beneficial for our bones.

“Joints respond well to movement and certain structures within them like cartilage will be healthier if they are compressed regularly,” notes Macdonald. “Strength training is an excellent exercise for joint health, especially if you build the resistance in small increments.

“But, too much too soon will cause injury, so start gently and build slowly.”2. Eat a healthy diet

“The different structures within and surrounding our joints are constantly regenerating, and therefore eating a healthy diet to fuel the creation of new and healthy cells is essential for joint health,” explains Macdonald. “Making sure that you are eating a varied diet, including plenty of vegetables and healthy fats found in nuts, seeds and oily fish will help to ensure you are taking on the vitamins essential for joint health, like vitamin D.”

3. Protect your posture

“Research suggests that up to 60% of the adult population can expect to have back pain at some point in their lives and working constantly in front of a computer, perhaps from home, is inevitably a contributory factor,” says Dr Rod Hughes, consultant rheumatologist working in partnership with GOPO Joint Health.

“Ideally, you should sit with your knees, hips and elbows at 90-degree angles, with your screen at eye level to avoid strain or injury on the neck or back as well as taking regular exercise and stretching before and after work.”4. Get movingHughes recommends low-impact exercises such as walking, yoga and pilates.

“Exercise helps to strengthen joints and their surrounding tissues, avoiding pain and stiffness, in addition to encouraging weight loss,” explains Hughes. “Maintaining a healthy weight is important to reduce load bearing on the joints.”

5. Stretch to avoid injuries

“Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis in the UK, with joint pain a leading symptom,” says Hughes. “Osteoarthritis can sometimes result from an untreated acute joint injury, so it is important to always stretch and warm up before exercise and allow injuries to heal properly so as not to cause long-term damage.”

6. Break up repetitive tasks

“Avoid overloading your joints with prolonged, repetitive movements. Instead, alternate between different tasks and take regular breaks,” recommends Katie Knapton, physiotherapist at ACPOHE. “This approach not only protects your joints but also improves overall performance and reduces the risk of repetitive strain injuries.”

7. Listen to your body

Pay attention to warning signs such as persistent joint pain or stiffness.

“While some discomfort during new activities is normal, sharp or lasting pain requires attention,” says Knapton. “Modify activities as needed and seek professional advice when necessary.”