Five causes of snoring — and simple solutions to address each one

Snoring is often dismissed as a harmless quirk – or the punchline of bedtime jokes – but it can signal deeper issues that go beyond mere acoustic annoyance.

Snoring occurs when turbulent airflow causes soft tissue in the upper airway to vibrate during sleep. It can stem from something as minor as a blocked nose, but it can also hint at more serious concerns like obstructive sleep apnoea. This condition is linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart disease, impaired thinking, and fatigue that lasts all day.

For partners sharing a bed (it affects about 40 per cent of men and 24 per cent of women), the relentless drone of disrupted airflow can cause broken sleep, affecting mood, productivity and emotional wellbeing.

Addressing snoring is not just about restoring peace and quiet; it’s about improving your health. Understanding the anatomy involved opens the door to effective, non-invasive solutions.

The nose

The problem often starts at the nose. When nasal breathing is impeded by allergies, polyps or a deviated septum, the body switches to mouth breathing. This increases airflow turbulence as it bypasses the nasal turbinates – bones covered by soft tissue that normally regulate airflow.

Saline nasal rinses and sprays can help clear allergens and mucus, promoting smooth airflow. And mechanical aids, such as nasal strips or nostril dilators, widen the nasal aperture, encouraging nose breathing. Even the simple act of practising nasal breathing during the day can help reduce snoring.

The jaw

A lower jaw that sits too far back – whether due to genetics or possibly injury – can cause the tongue to fall backwards during sleep and block the airway. If the mouth also falls open, it throws off the balance between the space in the mouth and the surrounding soft tissues, making snoring more likely.

Sleeping on your side counteracts this gravitational collapse, and “mandibular advancement devices” subtly reposition the jaw forward, mechanically enlarging the space behind the tongue – the so-called retroglossal airway.

open image in gallery For chronic mouth breathing, experts suggest hypoallergenic tape ( Alamy/PA )

For chronic mouth breathing, gently closing the lips with hypoallergenic tape can promote nasal breathing and help stabilise the jaw when used safely.

The tongue

The tongue is no passive passenger during sleep. As we fall into deeper sleep, the muscles that keep it in place relax. In people with a large tongue, weak tongue muscles or a loose tongue tie, the tongue can fall backwards and block part of the airway. This makes the air passage smaller, causing air to rush through faster and increasing the vibrations that lead to snoring.

Targeted exercises can improve tongue strength and control, reducing this effect. One such exercise is the “tongue push-up”, where the tongue is pressed against the roof of the mouth and held for several seconds before relaxing.

Another involves sticking the tongue out as far as possible and moving it in different directions – up, down and side to side – to enhance flexibility and tone. For those prone to mouth breathing, mouth taping also plays a role by ensuring the tongue remains in its natural position, preventing it from collapsing backwards.

The soft palate

Just behind the mouth is the soft palate – a flexible, muscular part that continues from the hard roof of your mouth and ends in the uvula (the little dangly bit you often see in cartoons when a character screams or snores).

These soft tissues help control airflow and stop food or liquid from going up into the nose when you swallow. But during sleep, especially in REM sleep, the muscles in the throat that normally lift it become relaxed. In some people, this causes the soft palate to flap or sag into the airway, making breathing noisy and difficult.

open image in gallery A solution could be as simple as blowing up a balloon ( Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com )

A long soft palate or an enlarged uvula can make the problem worse. However, doing exercises to strengthen the muscles in this area can help stop them from collapsing during sleep. Singing, especially using sounds like “la” and “ka”, is a simple and effective way to do this.

Balloon blowing is another useful technique, as the resistance required to inflate a balloon tones the muscles of the palate and throat. A simpler approach is to mimic chewing motions while pressing the tongue to the roof of the mouth, which engages and strengthens the muscles in this area.

The pharynx

Deeper still lies the pharynx – a muscular conduit linking the nasal and oral cavities to the larynx and oesophagus. Unlike the bony nasal cavity, the pharynx is a collapsible tube. Its walls are lined with soft tissues such as the tonsils and adenoids, which, when enlarged, create bottlenecks.

The muscles in the throat help keep the airways open when you’re awake, but they relax during sleep. As we get older, or after drinking alcohol or taking sedatives, these muscles can become weaker.

In people who are overweight, extra fat around the neck can also create external pressure on the airway, especially when lying down. Doing specific breathing and voice exercises can help strengthen these muscles to keep the airway from collapsing.

Doesn’t have to be this way

Snoring may be the soundtrack of sleep for many, but it doesn’t have to be the norm.

Beneath the nightly noise lies a fascinating anatomy, one that, when understood, offers simple, effective solutions. From strengthening sleepy muscles to fine-tuning the way we breathe, the path to quieter nights doesn’t always require surgery or machines.

Sometimes, all it takes is a shift in sleeping position, a splash of saline or even a balloon. So if you’re dreaming of a silent night, start by getting to know your airway.

Michelle Spear is a Professor of Anatomy at the University of Bristol.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.