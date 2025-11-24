How to navigate party season without sabotaging your wellbeing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hitting the booze and festive food hard is often as much a part of Christmas as awkward work dos and Rudolf. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can enjoy December without a perpetual hangover and a tin of Quality Street constantly on the go – you might even have a better time.

“A lot of people down tools on December 1 from a health and wellbeing perspective, then it’s like, ‘Right, January is the time to really kick on,’” says Andy Carr, master trainer and head of fitness for Snap Fitness UK & Ireland. “I don’t know if it’s a British thing, or a human thing, but we’re not particularly good at moderation.”

So, in an effort to avoid a pigs-in-blanket-coma (not technically a medical condition…) and your mood dipping in line with the number of cocktails you knock back, here’s how to make the most of party season, without overdoing it and burning out…

Go easy before big nights out

If you know you’ve got your work bash coming up, plan your week accordingly and nail the basics. “Get a bit of rest, make sure you’re eating lots of nutrient-rich meals and have a balanced week, because we can all feel a bit of guilt when we go wild at social events,” says Carr.

“You need to be looking after yourself and fuelling your body properly during the Christmas period to enjoy it,” agrees physiologist and nutritionist at Nuffield Health, Hannah Belsham. “You don’t want to be having colds and flu and feeling sluggish, bloated and tired.” Good nutrition and decent sleep can help ward those off.

Earn the fun

“It’s a difficult time of year to get yourself down to the gym because it’s darker in the evenings, but it’s really important for your mental health,” says Carr. “If you are going to be drinking on these nights out, it will affect your mentality, so making sure you’re exercising regularly, and you feel confident and happy in yourself will mean you make more mindful decisions on your night out, and you’ll have earned the fun you’re having.”

Focus on fibre

You don’t have to skip the cheese and chocolate, but mix in some good, fibre-rich stuff too, says Belsham. “Fibre slows down the tract of food throughout our gut, which means if we have sweets with a high glucose content, the glucose spikes we get are not as intense, and we’re not getting the crash afterwards. It also means we’re feeling fuller for longer, so we’re less likely to carry on snacking.”

Luckily, there are so many good vegetables to enjoy at this time of year. “I’m such a nutritionist, my favourite part of Christmas dinner is the vegetables,” says Belsham. “I know that’s controversial, but I love a little honey-roasted parsnip, Brussels sprouts, and red cabbage.” And if you are maxing out on crisps and crackers, have them “with carrot sticks and cucumber to make each snack more mindful”. This can all help with gut health at Christmas too, reducing discomfort and bloating.

Stay hydrated

“Hydration on a night out is important. I have a glass of water between drinks – it is simple, but effective, and that helps me the following day so I don’t feel as tired and dehydrated,” says Carr.

As well as alternating booze and water, you can ‘zebra-stripe’ with zero per cent alcohol or soft drinks. Mindful drinking expert and Breast Cancer UK ambassador, Camille Vidal says tactics like this help pace you. You can also try “starting with something alcohol free, and ending with something alcohol free to reduce how much you drink”.

Reframe the role of booze

“We have this narrative that alcohol is what makes the moment better, but feeling horrible and hungover on Christmas Day or Boxing Day isn’t a nice experience,” says Vidal. “It’s about celebrating in a way that feels good in the moment and the day after.”

If you’re feeling pressure to drink, Vidal recommends saying: “‘I’m not drinking at the moment because I feel so much better when I don’t.’” Or if you’re working on a fitness goal, share that with loved ones to help them get onboard, or even join you and “keep each other accountable”.

Pack the fridge with non-alcoholic options, even if you aren’t mindfully drinking yourself. “Other people might be, so when hosting parties, make sure there is an option for everyone and be more inclusive in the way you celebrate,” says Vidal.

Stand up for yourself

Setting boundaries might sound a bit therapy-speak, but having a sense of what you are and are not comfortable with is important. “It’s okay to say no,” says Carr. “You’re going to be around people that you either socialise regularly with, or potentially people that you don’t, and therefore you might feel a bit of pressure to stay out later than you usually would. Protect your own energy. It’s absolutely fine to enjoy yourself, but know the correct time to say no and get yourself home.”

The same goes with alcohol, says Vidal. “You don’t have to say, ‘I’m not drinking’. Just go to the bar and ask for an alcohol-free option that will look exactly the same in the glass – you don’t have to justify yourself.”

Get your rest post-party

‘Tis the season for burning the candle at both ends, but you do need to sleep. “Sleep is this odd thing we feel we can sacrifice when we need to. An hour or two here or there each night is something that surely we can get away with because it’s just a bit of sleep, but the reality is it is a little bit like stealing a few hours now, but paying for it later,” says Dr Jeff Foster of Manual.co. “A reduction in one or two hours of sleep per night for two weeks can have a significant impact on our hormone levels, including testosterone and cortisol. Doing this for longer periods can have a significant impact on our mental health and cardiovascular health risk.”

Foster recommends “not staying out too late or trying to split your social events across different days or weeks to minimise the repeated impact of recurrent sleep deprivation”. “You could even try hosting a party that starts a bit earlier in the hope that it finishes earlier as well,” he adds.

Take it easy – but still move your body

You don’t have to subscribe to the ‘sweat it out’ philosophy after a big night out. “I don’t go all guns blazing,” says Carr. “For 48 hours afterwards, yes, but the day after your body is in recovery.” He prefers low-impact exercise. “Reformer Pilates gets me to reconnect with myself, get out of the mindset of a hangover, and gives me a boost if I’m feeling low on energy.” Otherwise, he swears by taking a long walk. “That freshens me up, and I feel a lot better.”

Breathe deeply

“Although it can be a really happy time, it can also be a really overwhelming season,” acknowledges Belsham. “Mindfulness or deep breathing can help reset your nervous system balance, and that can calm your heart rate, especially if you’re also suffering ‘hanxiety’. Alcohol can disrupt GABA, your calm hormone neurotransmitter, which means you’re more likely to feel anxious the next day. Box breathing can help balance everything out and improve those anxious feelings.”