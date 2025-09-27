The not-so-common tricks to help you fall asleep faster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in three adults don’t get enough sleep – and the consequences may be deadly.

Drowsy driving contributes to hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each year and tens of thousands of crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Not getting enough sleep has also been linked to chronic health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and kidney disease.

Federal health officials recommend getting at least seven hours each night to stay healthy, improve memory, and lessen the risk of life-threatening accidents. But smartphones, stress, disruptive noise, and artificial light keep many up past their bedtime.

Most people know not to stare at screens immediately before bed -- but experts have some unusual tips and tricks that can help you fall asleep faster.

open image in gallery Stress, disruptive noise, artificial light, and screens are keeping many up past their bedtime ( Getty Images/iStock )

Fuzzy socks are your friend

Warming up your toes is one way to fall asleep more quickly, according to researchers in the U.K.

Taking a warm bath or wearing socks to bed helps to make you feel drowsier, lowering your core body temperature.

“It’s a natural sleep medication,” William Wisden, a professor at Imperial College London, told The Washington Post.

Fight to stay awake

It may sound counterintuitive, but some researchers say focusing on trying to stay awake will actually help people fall asleep.

It’s a strategy known as paradoxical intention therapy, which is designed to reduce anxious thoughts when people are forcing themselves to fall asleep.

“In your mind, you’re actually trying to stay up but sleep will eventually kick in,” Dr. Deirdre Conroy, a sleep psychologist at the University of Michigan Health Sleep Disorders Centers, said.

Anywhere but inside

Imagining you’re in nature may seem strange in theory, but can help to fight off anxiety-riddled thoughts that often come to us at night.

Nature has been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce heart rate, according to UC Davis.

Even picturing a remote cabin or a cozy campfire could work, Jeffrey Durmer, a sleep coach to the U.S. Olympic Weightlifting Team, told HuffPost.

Behave like a kid

open image in gallery Blowing bubbles can have the same effects as breathing exercises ( Getty Images/iStock )

Blowing bubbles to fall asleep sounds ridiculous - but it’s a technique backed by doctors.

The reason it works is because it’s similar to a breathing exercise, Dr. Rachel Marie Salas, a professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told The New York Post. Breathing exercises can reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure.

It’s also just pretty silly and easy. However, if you don’t have bubble solution or a wand handy, there are plenty of breathing techniques online that can help.

Start over

Get up and get out of bed. Starting the process over after not falling asleep for 20 minutes can help people fall asleep, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine sleep expert Dr. Luis Buenaver.

“If your mind is racing (perhaps you’re going over a work presentation you’ll give in the morning or trying to solve a problem in your life), distract yourself by listening to quiet music or a recorded book for a few minutes,” he advised.