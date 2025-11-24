The secret skill your child needs for school success – and how to encourage it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When parents think about their child’s education, they probably focus on basic skills and exam results, the amount a child is trying and their wellbeing.

But there is another significant factor influencing their success at school. This is metacognition.

What is it? Why is it important? And how can you help your child develop this skill?

What is metacognition?

Metacognition is often described as “thinking about our thinking”. It involves being aware of how our mind works and using that awareness to improve how we learn, solve problems and make decisions. To do this, we need both metacognitive knowledge and metacognitive skills.

Metacognitive knowledge is what we know about ourselves as learners, the strategies we use and why some approaches work better for us. It includes understanding the conditions that help us learn, how to use different strategies, and when to apply them.

open image in gallery Metacognition can influence students’ success at school ( PA Archive )

For example, as a child goes to bed, they suddenly remember they forgot to do their homework that’s due the next day. This provides an opportunity for the child to think about the strategies they might use to avoid this situation in the future.

Metacognitive skills are the actions we take to use this knowledge. These include planning, monitoring and evaluating.

Imagine a student sitting down to study for a maths test. They start by planning, setting a goal to revise one topic for 20 minutes using practice questions. As they work, they monitor how things are going. They notice they keep re-reading the same problem without understanding it. So, they try a different strategy. After the test, they evaluate how well their approach worked and realise they need to practice more regularly next time.

When children understand how they learn and use that understanding, they become more confident, more organised and better able to adjust when things get tricky.

Why does it matter?

Metacognition gives students tools to take control of their learning, helping them to apply what they know. However, this does not come naturally, it must be taught.

About the authors Melissa Barnes is an Associate Professor at the School of Education, La Trobe University. Kate Lafferty is a Lecturer in Assessment and Pedagogy at La Trobe University. This article was first published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.

Research shows when schools explicitly teach students how to plan, monitor and evaluate their learning, student outcomes and achievement improve.

In our study at a large independent school in Australia, we asked 241 high school students to assess and monitor their understanding of key real-world skills such as communication, creative thinking and critical thinking.

After completing two rounds of self-assessments, students received feedback showing where they were in their learning and next steps. Many said this helped them see their strengths and how to improve. But others wanted more teacher guidance to connect it to their learning.

This shows why metacognition needs to be explicitly taught. Students need guidance and support to know how to monitor and apply their learning.

open image in gallery There are a number of things parents can do to support the development of metacognition ( Getty Images )

What can parents do to help?

Here are four things you can do to support the development of metacognition with children of all ages.

Think out loud. Talk through your own thinking in front of your child. For example, when planning your day, explain you are making a list of everything that needs to be done, and you’ll start with the most important task.

Make mistakes normal. Show your child that mistakes are part of learning and often mean we need a different strategy. For example, if you forget an ingredient at the supermarket, you might say, “I’ll write a list on my phone next time so I remember.”

Use routines to build independence. This can help plan and manage learning. Everyday tasks like packing a school bag or planning homework help children practise planning ahead, checking what they need and adjusting when something changes.

Encourage reflection. Help children think about their learning and experiences. After school, you might ask “What did you learn today?” or “What did you find confusing?” When things didn’t go to plan – like forgetting something for school – ask “What could you do differently next time?”