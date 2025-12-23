Amid rising hospitalisations – pregnant women urged to get flu vaccine ASAP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading medical bodies representing over 90,000 health professionals have issued an urgent plea for pregnant women to receive their flu vaccine without delay, as NHS figures reveal a sustained record level of flu-related hospital admissions for this time of year.

Despite a slight slowdown in the rate of growth, an average of 3,140 flu patients were occupying hospital beds daily, according to the latest data.

This figure surpasses admissions from the same period in the previous two years, underscoring the ongoing pressure on health services. Pregnant women are particularly susceptible to severe complications from the flu, with data indicating they are more likely than the general population to experience adverse outcomes, while their babies face an increased risk of hospitalisation.

In response, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) have united to stress the critical importance of vaccination. They advise women to consult their maternity teams or GP, highlighting that the flu vaccine offers vital protection even later into the flu season.

open image in gallery ‘The flu virus can cause very serious infections with lifelong implications for children, and especially infants’ ( Alamy/PA )

Dr Alison Wright, president of the RCOG, emphasised the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. "Having the flu vaccine during pregnancy is the most effective way to protect women and their babies from getting seriously unwell with flu," she stated. "This vaccine is safe, and boosts maternal antibodies against flu, which are passed on to the baby before birth for maximum protection. It is not too late to get vaccinated." Dr Wright further urged all healthcare professionals to actively recommend vaccination to pregnant women at every opportunity.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, acknowledged the overwhelming amount of information women receive during pregnancy but highlighted the vaccine as a clear priority.

"One of the simplest and most effective steps a woman can take to protect both herself and her baby is to have the flu vaccine if she hasn’t already," she explained.

"It provides the strongest protection throughout pregnancy and significantly reduces the risk of becoming seriously unwell or needing hospital care." Ms Walton added that midwives are a trusted source of advice, ready to discuss any concerns about vaccinations, including safety, and confirmed the vaccine’s safety at all stages of pregnancy, noting its protective benefits for babies in their vulnerable first months.

Professor Steve Turner, president of the RCPCH, warned against underestimating the virus, particularly for children. "Many people are mistaken in believing that flu is simply a bad cold," he said. "The flu virus can cause very serious infections with lifelong implications for children, and especially infants." Professor Turner stressed that these infections and subsequent hospital admissions are placing immense strain on the NHS, but are largely preventable through vaccination. The RCPCH has published a flu vaccine factsheet to support parents and carers, available here.

Oliver Picard, chair of the National Pharmacy Association, confirmed widespread availability of the vaccine. "Most independent pharmacies are telling us they still have good stock availability and are able to vaccinate patients promptly," he said. He joined the Royal Colleges in urging all at-risk groups to get vaccinated, reiterating that flu can cause severe illness and pose risks to unborn babies. He encouraged individuals to seek a quick and almost painless jab at their local pharmacy or GP practice.