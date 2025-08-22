9 surprising pregnancy nutrition dos and don’ts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand healthy eating is important for mothers-to-be and their unborn babies.

Indeed, the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) has just published Diet in Pregnancy, a ‘roadmap for good nutrition for parents and their babies’ which outlines the latest pregnancy nutrition academic research and recommendations from authoritative institutions.

The paper highlights the key nutrients to set women up for a healthy pregnancy, including protein, complex carbohydrates, specific fatty acids and vitamins and minerals, plus recommendations on supplementation, food safety and weight management.

“Dietary advice that encourages adequate intakes of the wide range of nutrients that contribute to maternal and foetal health, emphasising foods rich in folate, iodine, iron, calcium, and vitamin D, is crucial,” says Sara Stanner, science director at the BNF.

“But while many pregnant women and women trying to conceive are already aware they need to take folic acid and vitamin D supplements, as well as eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, there are many important dietary considerations that are less well-known,” she points out.

“Studies show significant numbers of women don’t get all of the nutrients they need for the best outcomes in pregnancy, so being aware of all your dietary needs can help support you and your baby’s health.”

Here, Stanner shares some of the less well-known dos and don’ts of pre-conception and pregnancy nutrition…

1. Do eat vitamin C-rich foods with plant-based, iron-rich sources

Pairing plant sources of iron like lentils, beans, or spinach with foods high in vitamin C, such as bell peppers, tomatoes or citrus fruits, can boost iron absorption, says Stanner, who explains: “Many people are surprised to learn that iron from plant-based sources isn’t as easily absorbed by the body as that from meat.

“Pairing vitamin C-rich foods with iron-rich foods is particularly important in pregnancy, when iron is needed to support the growing baby and placenta.”

If you follow a plant-based diet, she says consistently making this pairing a part of your daily meals could help reduce the risk of iron deficiency anaemia.

2. Do eat portions of fish the size of your whole hand

Two weekly servings of oily fish like salmon and sardines is an excellent source of DHA, an omega-3 fat that plays a vital role in the development of babies’ brains and eyes, especially in the third trimester, Stanner explains.

She says a cooked portion should be about the size of your whole hand (roughly 140g), and if you don’t eat fish, a daily supplement suitable for pregnancy providing 450mg of DHA from 20 weeks onwards is a good alternative, and is especially important for vegetarians and vegans as DHA isn’t usually found in plant-based foods.

“Getting enough DHA is one of the lesser-known but important steps for supporting your baby’s neural development,” she stresses.

3. Do prioritise iodine-rich foods

Stanner says iodine is often overlooked in pregnancy, but it’s essential for babies’ brain development, and she stresses: “Ensure you build up good iodine stores pre-conception to support a healthy pregnancy.”

White fish and dairy products are the main sources of iodine, and women on a plant-based diet should choose fortified dairy alternatives. If you’re avoiding dairy foods and fish, Stanner suggests considering an iodine supplement, and points out that iodine isn’t currently added to all plant milks in the UK, and the amount varies, so it’s important to check labels to ensure it matches what’s found in cow’s milk.

4. Do make sure you get enough calcium

Calcium plays a vital role in building babies’ bones and teeth, all while protecting the mother’s bone health during pregnancy. For most people in the UK, dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt are key sources, and the BNF recommends aiming for two to three portions a day to meet mother and baby’s needs.

If you avoid dairy, make sure you choose alternatives that are fortified with calcium, for example plant milks and yogurts,” advises Stanner. “It’s also worth remembering that foods like tofu, green leafy vegetables, and almonds can contribute to calcium intake.”

5. Do drink extra fluids

Staying well hydrated during pregnancy is essential and often underestimated, says Stanner. Fluids support growing babies and help manage common issues such as constipation and fatigue. Aim for at least eight glasses a day – water is best, but milk and small amounts of 100% fruit juice can also contribute.

“Carrying a refillable bottle with you can make it easier to sip throughout the day,” Stanner suggests. “Keeping hydrated helps to maintain amniotic fluid levels and supports the increased blood volume needed during pregnancy.”

6. Don’t take cod liver oil supplements

Although cod liver oil sounds like a healthy choice, during pregnancy it’s best avoided, warns Stanner. She explains that cod liver oil contains high levels of vitamin A in the form of retinol, and too much of this form of vitamin A can be harmful to a developing baby, particularly in the early stages.

“While vitamin A is important for foetal development, it’s better to get it from food sources like meat (except liver), oranges and green vegetables, which contain beta-carotene, a safe form of vitamin A.

“Always check labels and speak with your GP or midwife before taking any supplement.”

7. Don’t exceed 200mg of caffeine per day

Caffeine is found not just coffee and tea but also chocolate, energy drinks and some cold and flu remedies. However, during pregnancy high intakes of caffeine have been linked to increased risk of miscarriage and low birth weight, warns Stanner.

“It’s recommended to keep your intake below 200mg a day, which is around two mugs of instant coffee or three to four mugs of tea,” she says. “A surprising number of people don’t realise how quickly caffeine can add up, so being mindful of total intake from all sources is really important for a healthy pregnancy.”

8. Don’t eat cold smoked or cured fish unless thoroughly cooked

Some types of fish, such as cold smoked salmon or cured fish, can carry listeria, which is a bacteria that can be harmful during pregnancy. While listeriosis is rare, it can cause serious complications, so it’s safer to avoid these foods unless they’ve been cooked until steaming hot.

“The good news is that canned fish, thoroughly cooked fresh fish and fish in dishes like pies, stews or curries is safe to enjoy.”

She also warns the amount of tuna pregnant women eat should be limited to no more than four cans a week, due to high levels of mercury.

9. Don’t start a weight-loss diet during pregnancy

Stanner stresses pregnancy is not the time to cut calories or aim for weight loss, even if you’re overweight. “Your body needs additional energy and nutrients to support your health alongside your baby’s growth and development,” she says. “Instead of focusing on weight, aim to eat a balanced diet with plenty of vegetables, wholegrains, lean proteins – for example chickpeas, and healthy fats like rapeseed oil and avocado. Focus on nourishment, not numbers on a scale.”