The simple activity found to help mothers with post natal depression

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New mothers struggling with postnatal depression could find relief through an unexpected avenue: group singing lessons, a new study suggests.

Researchers behind the study indicate these sessions offer a "long-lasting effect" on symptoms of postnatal depression (PND), prompting calls for local health bodies to introduce such programmes.

The findings come as nearly one in four (24 per cent) mothers in the UK are affected by PND, often facing significant barriers to accessing conventional treatments. This underscores the importance of exploring alternative, art-based interventions.

But the real-life effectiveness of such approaches has not been fully tested, academics said, as they set out to examine whether or not mothers who take part in such programmes will benefit.

open image in gallery A quarter of mothers in the UK suffer from post natal depression - and a new study suggest group singing can help ( Alamy/PA )

“Given the surging rates of PND and its widespread implications for both mother and baby, it is of the utmost importance to identify and treat PND as early as possible,” the authors wrote in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

“Although the gold standard for treatment is psychological therapy and psychopharmacology, many mothers with PND experience challenges and stigma in accessing care.”

Academics from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, along with Breathe Arts Health Research, examined the effectiveness of a specially designed group singing session for mothers to attend with their babies.

Some 199 mothers with PND were enrolled in the study.

They were either advised to take up group singing sessions or went to existing community-based mother and baby activities.

During the singing sessions, mothers and their babies sat in a circle on the floor and they would sing welcome songs and then a range of songs from across the world in different languages.

The songs included multiple parts and harmonies and were accompanied by maracas, drums and other simple instruments that mothers and their babies could play together.

The women were reassessed after six, 10, 20 and 36 weeks.

Researchers found that after 10 weeks both groups had seen a reduction in symptoms.

But after 20 weeks and 36 weeks, only the mothers in the singing group, called Breathe Melodies for Mums (M4M), appeared to show continued benefit.

Researchers said that mothers in the singing group were more likely to remain in the study and reported that the programme was acceptable and appropriate.

The research team also deemed it to be a cost-effective measure.

“M4M had a long-lasting effect on symptoms of PND and was perceived to be more suitable than existing activities; thus, M4M represents a worthwhile investment for healthcare systems as an intervention for mothers experiencing symptoms of PND,” the authors concluded.

open image in gallery After doing it for about ten weeks, many participants in the group activity reported their symptoms had alleviated ( Getty Images )

Carmine Pariante, professor of biological psychiatry at King’s IoPPN and the study’s senior author, said: “Unfortunately postnatal depression is a common illness experienced by many new mothers.

“While effective interventions like psychotherapy and medications can and do help, there are societal barriers due to the stigma that surrounds depression that mean other interventions are a necessity to ensure that these women can receive the support they need.

“Our study provides vital evidence that Breathe Melodies for Mums can offer an effective means of support that is also engaging and accessible.”

Dr Rebecca Bind, a research associate at King’s IoPPN and the study’s first author, said, “At a time when the NHS is oversubscribed and under pressure to make every pound count, this intervention is a demonstrably good use of resources that has a powerful and long-lasting impact on the mothers, and potentially their babies.”