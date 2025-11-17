The minty holiday herb with cooling flavors that can ease bloating and soothe muscles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Found in Greek mythology, mint has been a familiar and fresh taste for thousands of years.

Just how long is disputed by researchers – with some seeking to disprove any ties to ancient Egypt – but what is sure is that the herb has endured the test of time.

Now, the question is: do you want peppermint or spearmint oil?

Made from the boiled herbs, spearmint is sweeter and milder, while peppermint has a peppery kick. You can get spearmint or peppermint toothpaste, tea, ice cream and even candy canes.

But, one wins out over the other when it comes to stopping bloat and aiding muscles — and the proof is in the taste.

open image in gallery Peppermint’s soothing strength is because of the chemical compound menthol ( Getty Images/iStock )

The strong kick of peppermint is thanks to menthol, a chemical compound that works as an anesthetic.

While spearmint only contains up to 0.5 percent menthol, peppermint can have between 40 and 50 percent.

Bloat-fighting benefits

“Peppermint helps relax the muscles in your stomach, which in turn reduces discomfort,” Cassandra Neal, a registered dietitian with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, explained in a statement.

“It’s also known to stimulate bile flow, which helps to break down fats,” she said, noting that it may worsen symptoms for people with gastroesophageal reflux disease, acid reflux or chronic gallbladder issues, or interact with certain medications.

But two or three drops of peppermint oil has been shown to soothe symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and help with decreasing gas and belching.

“For some people with gastrointestinal distress such as gas, bloating and cramps, sometimes peppermint works really, really well,” Cara Marrs, a registered dietitian nutritionist with UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, said. “But for other people, peppermint or other mints can cause reflux. There isn’t one thing that works for everybody.”

Just a drop soothes headache

Peppermint can also help the pain and muscle tension of headaches, experts say.

Just rubbing a drop of peppermint oil on the forehead works.

“The cooling sensation of peppermint can help improve blood flow and relax tight muscles, which can help ease headache symptoms,” says Neal.

The same works for menstrual cramps, with a bit rubbed into the stomach.

And a study from Iranian researchers in 2013 found that peppermint oil worked to relax airway muscles.

open image in gallery Just a cup of peppermint tea can have similarly soothing benefits ( Getty Images/iStock )

Similar effects in just a cup

Peppermint oil should not be used undiluted, as it can cause a skin rash or irritation. Some people may be allergic to the oil.

Women who are pregnant should avoid essential oils due to the risk of uterine contractions during the first trimester, the National Capital Poison Center says.

But, most adults and children over the age of 12 can take peppermint oil capsules and most people who do take peppermint oil have mild side effects, according to the U.K.’s National Health Service.

People who want to avoid the oil risks can pour a cup of piping peppermint tea for similar effects. Or even pop an Altoid!