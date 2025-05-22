How positive attitudes to ageing can boost your health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recent study has revealed that individuals who have a positive attitude towards ageing tend to recover better after experiencing a fall.

Researchers from Imperial College London and Coventry University analysed data from 694 adults aged between 60 and 90 in England and reviewed information related to falls, as well as survey responses that reflected participants’ attitudes and beliefs about ageing.

They also looked at key recovery indicators after a fall, including walking speed, levels of physical activity, and whether individuals required assistance with daily tasks such as dressing, bathing, or getting out of bed.

The findings showed that those with the most optimistic views on ageing – scoring highest on the “self-perceptions of ageing” scale – had significantly better outcomes. For instance, they were 162% less likely to exhibit slow walking speeds, 200% less likely to rely on others for everyday activities, and 123% less likely to become inactive after a fall compared to those with more negative perceptions of ageing.

This raises an important question: could a positive mindset around ageing influence other health outcomes as well? We spoke to some experts to find out…Physical function

“People with a positive outlook are more likely to stay active, which is one of the most impactful steps individuals can take to ensure a healthier future and a chance to maintain independence,” says Dr Lis Boulton, health and care policy manager at Age UK.

“Exercise improves strength, mobility, and mental health, and it reduces the risk of conditions like heart disease, frailty, diabetes, arthritis and some cancers.”

Immunity

“For some, a positive mindset can help to build a stronger immune system,” notes Boulton. “Positive thinking has been linked to greater resistance to illness, including the common cold.”

Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP and founder of London-based longevity clinic HUM2N, agrees and explains: “Psychological outlook influences hormonal and immune function, partly through reduced chronic stress. This can result in faster wound healing and improved recovery from illness or surgery.”

Reduces stress

“People who accept and embrace the ageing process are less likely to feel internalised pressure from ageist messages and are better equipped to adapt to change,” explains Enayat. “Lower stress levels are associated with decreased cortisol, improved heart rate variability, better sleep, and reduced risk of chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

“Over time, reduced stress supports healthier ageing across all major systems in the body.”

Cognitive function

A positive mindset may also aid better cognitive function.

“Research shows that those with a positive outlook on ageing showed slower cognitive decline and better memory performance,” says Boulton.

Enayat suggests that this may be due to increased engagement in mentally stimulating activities, better health behaviours, and lower levels of chronic inflammation and stress.

Mental health

“A positive attitude towards ageing is linked with greater social engagement, stronger community involvement, and better self-esteem,” notes Enayat. “These factors help reduce the risk of loneliness and depression.

“People who embrace ageing are more likely to seek and maintain meaningful relationships, which are critical to mental health and longevity. They are also more likely to reach out for support when needed.”

Greater life expectancy

“Research has found that positive thinking can help with longer lifespan,” says Boulton. “A large study of around 14,000 adults aged 50+ found that those with the most positive attitudes toward ageing had a 43% lower risk of dying from any cause over four years.”

So, now we are aware of the many health benefits of having a positive attitude toward ageing, here are a few easy ways to help foster that mindset…

Challenge stereotypes

“Having a positive mindset begins with awareness,” highlights Enayat. “Challenge stereotypes about ageing and replace them with examples of active, engaged older adults.”

Spend time with people from various generations

“Surround yourself with age-diverse communities and positive role models,” suggests Enayat.

Focus on the positives

“Focus on what your body and mind can do, rather than what has changed,” recommends Enayat. “Practice gratitude and self-compassion.”

Stay active

“Stay physically active, socially connected, and mentally curious,” advises Enayat.

Find hobbies you enjoy“Engaging in meaningful work or hobbies, volunteering, and lifelong learning can also reinforce a sense of purpose that supports healthy ageing,” says Enayat.