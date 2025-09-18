Father has two-thirds of penis removed in radical cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father from Liverpool, Patrick Howard, 65, has defied a "bleak"12-month prognosis after undergoing "radical" treatment for terminal penile cancer.

The retiree, who lives with his 59-year-old wife Laura, was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2018, leading to a procedure to remove his prostate.

However, in April 2020, Mr Howard noticed itching and redness on his penis. By October of that year, a specialist confirmed an "aggressive" form of penile cancer, caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), and delivered a terminal diagnosis.

Faced with the prospect of surgery, Mr Howard jokingly asked his wife, "surely they’re not going to chop it off?"

However, his consultant advised a penectomy, resulting in two-thirds – approximately four inches – of his penis being surgically removed.

When lumps continued to appear, he underwent radiotherapy, followed by two types of chemotherapy.

open image in gallery Patrick Howard before cancer treatment, left, and after, right

Mr Howard has defied doctors’ expectations, outliving his initial 12-month prognosis. Now, ahead of International Penile Cancer Awareness Day on 20 September, he is approaching nearly two years since his last treatment and cannot believe his progress.

“I had something like a 7 per cent chance of survival, and I remember thinking, ‘someone’s got to get the winning ticket’,” he said.

“Now doctors have said I am no longer in the less than 12 months to live category.

“I’m perilously close to two years without treatment now, which is extraordinary, and I now have scans every six months.

“You either go for it, or you succumb to it.”

open image in gallery Patrick’s consultant said he is ‘exceeding expectations’

Penile cancer is very rare and mostly affects men aged over 50 – and roughly half of all penile cancers are caused by certain types of HPV, the NHS says.

Mr Howard said he questioned doctors over whether he would be able to urinate normally and have sex again after the penectomy, which he can still do, and he wants to encourage men to be open about these “important” topics.

Since his TIP chemotherapy finished in October 2023, Patrick has had no further treatment and his consultant said he is “exceeding expectations”, with no further progression of the disease.

Mr Howard and Laura, who have six children between them, have since had many “amazing adventures”, completing a road trip around Italy, skiing in The Alps and visiting Corfu, Cornwall and Dorset.

When they got married in 2021, Mr Howard was going through treatment and said he did not think he would make it to the first anniversary, let alone their fourth coming up this November.

open image in gallery Patrick and Laura in Italy

“We cram stuff in, we enjoy ourselves and we just do loads of lovely things,” he said.

“The important decisions are the ones about the time you spend together with friends, with family, and making the most of it.

“While I do have some lasting and lingering side effects, like brain fog and lymphoedema, and I get tired more easily, it doesn’t diminish our joy and appetite for doing the best we can with every single day.”

Although he is uncertain whether he will need further treatment in future, he wants to raise more awareness of penile cancer and HPV and encourage men to speak out.

With his terminal diagnosis in 2020, Mr Howard said he never imagined reaching this point where he can talk about making plans for “four or five years’ time”.

Speaking about his advice to others, he said: “All men should go and get checked and keep their partner in the loop from the beginning. I wouldn’t have been able to get through this without Laura.”

open image in gallery Patrick and Laura went skiing in The Alps

He urged people not to be embarrassed and to stay positive.

“Rather than being overwhelmingly consumed by the potential doom and gloom component, there is always something you can cling on to, some level of hope.

“It’s always good to have something positive to look forward to.”

Laura added: “To get nearly two years without treatment, that’s been incredible.

“We’re still living life as if Patrick’s got less than 12 months to live, but when someone you love has that diagnosis, it changes how you see everything and you want to do the most you can.”

For more information and support, visit Orchid’s website at orchid-cancer.org.uk, Global Action on Men’s Health’s website at gamh.org and NOMAN is an Island’s website at nomancampaign.org.