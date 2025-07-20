The 10 early signs of Parkinson’s you might not know about

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parkinson’s disease, the world's fastest-growing neurological condition, often remains shrouded in mystery beyond its characteristic tremors.

Despite being the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's, affecting 153,000 people in the UK, a significant knowledge gap persists regarding its broader symptoms and impact, according to Parkinson’s UK.

This lack of awareness exists even with high-profile figures like comedian Billy Connolly, actor Michael J. Fox, singers Neil Diamond and Linda Ronstadt, and rock star Ozzy Osbourne living with the condition.

Jennifer Taylor, helpline service manager at Parkinson’s UK, says: “We know more people than ever are being diagnosed with Parkinson’s – it’s the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world with no cure.

“But with more than 40 different symptoms, it’s often misunderstood and impacts people in a variety of ways.”

She explains that the condition develops when brain cells that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter which plays a crucial role in motor control, stop working.

Michael J. Fox is one of a number of names who has Parkinson’s ( Getty Images for The Michael J. )

“Parkinson’s is a complex, progressive and incurable condition,” she says. “We don’t yet know exactly why dopamine-producing cells die, but factors such as genetics, environment and lifestyle may all contribute to someone’s likelihood of developing Parkinson’s.”

The condition’s many symptoms range from tremor to anxiety, and Taylor points out: “While the more well-known symptoms are related to movement, early signs can be much subtler, and people might notice changes like a loss of sense of smell, trouble sleeping, or increased feelings of depression years before any movement issues are noticed.”

And Dr Bal Athwal, a consultant neurologist at The Wellington Hospital (part of HCA Healthcare UK) adds: “As a progressive condition, Parkinson’s can significantly impact quality of life and may reduce life expectancy, but with treatment, the likelihood of it impacting life expectancy can be reduced.”

He says that although the majority of people with Parkinson’s are aged over 70, a diagnosis can come at any age. The rate of the disease’s progression varies from person to person, but it can be managed effectively through medication, lifestyle changes, rehabilitation and, in some cases, surgery. But he stresses: “It’s important that Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed properly, and effective treatment put in place.“

But what are the early symptoms of the condition? Here’s what the experts say…

1. Pain

A wide variety of pain can be an early symptom of Parkinson’s, and Athwal says: “Some patients develop pain, which often goes unexplained for some time before the diagnosis is made.”

Taylor explains that such pain may include musculoskeletal pain affecting bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons or nerves; neuropathic pain from nerve damage; dystonic pain causing sustained muscle spasms or cramps; and central pain, when pathways controlling sensation and pain in the brain, brainstem, and spinal cord aren’t working properly.

2. Anxiety

Anxiety can occur in the early stages of Parkinson’s, and Taylor says: “Feelings of constant worry can lead to social avoidance and sometimes anxiety attacks.” Evidence suggests mindfulness, meditation and exercise can help manage anxiety.

3. Trouble with balance

Postural instability, or difficulty balancing, can be a challenging movement symptom associated with Parkinson’s. “It can cause falls and people may lose their confidence as a result, with worries about going out in public,” says Taylor.

However, Athwal adds: “Walking problems can be accompanied by imbalance, and a tendency to fall, but this tends to develop in more advanced disease.”

4. Stiffness

People with Parkinson’s often report tightness in their limbs, says Taylor, who explains this stiffness can occur on one or both sides of the body, contributing to a decreased range of motion. “This can lead to problems with aching or pain in the affected muscles and/or joints and other more visible signs, such as your arm not swinging as you walk,” she points out.

5. Losing your sense of smell

A reduced sense of smell is often an early sign of Parkinson’s, and Taylor says you might lose your sense of smell several years, or even decades, before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

6. Trouble sleeping and fatigue

The brain changes associated with Parkinson’s can cause sleep issues, and some people have problems sleeping long before movement symptoms develop.

Athwal says: “There can be problems with sleep such as insomnia, restless leg syndrome, and REM sleep behaviour disorder – a condition in which an individual seems to act out dreams by making movements or noises.”

Fatigue also affects up to half of people with Parkinson’s, and Taylor says: “You may feel quite energised one day and then too fatigued to do much the next, regardless of how much you rest.”

7. Tremor

Athwal says tremor is one of the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s, and is usually seen in upper limbs, usually when at rest, rather than when an arm is being used.

Taylor says: “Tremor occurs mostly at rest, and it lessens during sleep or when the body part is actively in use. For example, your hand might tremble while sitting still, but this symptom can disappear when you shake hands with someone.”

Tremor usually starts asymmetrically and tends to occur in the hands, but can also appear in other parts of the body, including the lower lip, jaw or leg. She adds: “Some people report an internal tremor, an invisible shaking sensation inside the chest, abdomen or limbs.”

8. Depression

A person with Parkinson’s may experience depression at any time, even before diagnosis. Taylor says: “Depression symptoms may come and go but can also intensify both the movement and cognitive symptoms of Parkinson’s.”

9. Smaller handwriting and slowness of movement

Micrographia – small, cramped handwriting – is often an early symptom of Parkinson’s, say the experts. “Words can become crowded together while the size of your handwriting might get progressively smaller as you continue to write,” explains Taylor.

And Athwal adds: “There is also slowness of movement – this can be quite subtle at first, but people might complain of their handwriting becoming smaller, or might find it harder to do small fine tasks such as fastening buttons and zips.”

10. Diminished facial expressions

Facial masking, also called hypomimia, is an early Parkinson’s symptom that can make it hard for others to interpret your mood. “People might assume you’re depressed or upset and it can be frustrating to constantly be asked what’s wrong when you’re feeling fine,” says Taylor. “Stiff or slow facial muscles make it hard to smile, raise your eyebrows or otherwise express your feelings, an important part of how we communicate.”

Parkinson’s UK helpline: 0808 800 0303