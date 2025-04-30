How to know when to take memory issues seriously

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We are all guilty of forgetting things from time to time, for example where we left our keys, a name on the tip of our tongue or why we walked into a room.

In the whirlwind of daily life, these memory lapses are often brushed off as harmless signs of stress or fatigue – but when does forgetfulness cross the line from normal ageing or distraction into something more concerning?

Knowing the difference can be crucial, so we spoke to some experts who have explained what may signal something more than just a mere ‘senior moment’ and require professional help.

How can someone differentiate between normal forgetfulness and signs of cognitive decline or dementia?

“It’s important to understand that some degree of forgetfulness is common – occasionally forgetting a person’s name or misplacing items isn’t typically cause for alarm,” says Dr Henk Swanepoel, lead neuropsychologist at Cygnet Health Care.

However, memory problems should be taken more seriously when they start to affect a person’s ability to function day-to-day.

“If someone begins missing appointments regularly, forgets conversations as a whole that they just had, or starts having difficulty managing tasks they previously handled with ease – like attending medical appointments, paying bills, following a recipe, or navigating familiar routes – those are warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored,” highlights Swanepoel.

Victoria Lyons, a dementia specialist admiral nurse at Dementia UK agrees and says friends and family often notice subtle changes before the person does themselves.

“I spoke to a family and the first sign when they realised that something was different was when their dad, who was a cyclist, went out and got lost while he was on a bike ride,” recollects Lyons. “That was the first sign when they realised actually something’s going on here, because their dad cycled every day so for him to get lost and to be phoning up saying I don’t know where I am was a trigger that made them think actually this is something outside of normal memory lapses or confusion.”

Could the frequency of memory lapses indicate something more serious?

“A one-time lapse due to stress or poor sleep is very different from a pattern of cognitive decline,” emphasises Swanepoel.

Lyons encourages people to track any notable changes or patterns of memory loss in a notepad.

“Write down any changes, and when and where they happen, because otherwise you’ll go to see your GP and suddenly won’t be able to remember how long this has been going on for and which things you’ve been noticing,” says the admiral nurse. “That makes it harder for the GP because they haven’t got that full picture yet. So, it’s important to take a full picture to the GP, and to highlight the impact that it’s having on your day-to-day life.”

Why is it important not to downplay memory symptoms?

“It is important not to downplay memory symptoms because it could be something that’s treatable,” says Lyons. “It could be an indication that perhaps you’re not coping with things as well as you might like to.

“It’s about viewing our brains as an integral part of our bodies and looking after them really. Taking those steps to make sure that we’re protecting this valuable tool that we’ve got, that we just take for granted a little bit.”

What are the most common causes of memory issues that aren’t to do with dementia?

Sometimes cognitive changes can also be caused by treatable conditions, such as a B12 deficiency.

“One of the common ones is that people with B12 deficiency aren’t aware of the impact that it’s having on them,” notes Lyons. “We also sometimes see that somebody is maybe not using their brain as well as normal because of depression, as they’re not focused or remembering things because they’re not as engaged.

“In addition, for some people it could be about thyroid function. If your thyroid is not functioning properly, it can lead to confusion. Furthermore, memory issues or ‘brain fog’ could be to do with the menopause.”

Who should you turn to if you are worried about memory problems?

“You can phone the admiral nurse helpline for advice if you’re feeling unsure,” says Lyons. “And whilst we can’t make that diagnosis, what we can do is have a conversation with somebody and give them advice.

“But essentially that diagnosis process starts with your GP, and the GP may then refer you on to memory clinics and memory services.”

A GP will take the history and listen to the language that somebody uses to talk about the changes and the symptoms they’re experiencing, explains the admiral nurse.

“They would also do blood tests to rule out if there’s anything else going on because a dementia diagnosis is a process of elimination,” adds Lyons. “Sometimes ECGs will also be conducted.

“Also, sometimes they do brain scans as part of a memory assessment.”

If you need advice or support on living with dementia, contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email helpline@dementiauk.org.