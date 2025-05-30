How to boost your bone health over 60 – and why it’s important

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we grow older, our bodies undergo numerous changes – some obvious, others more subtle. One of the most important, yet frequently neglected, aspects of healthy ageing is maintaining strong bones.

We got in touch with two physiotherapists at Nuffield Health to understand why prioritising bone health is so essential and to find out what steps we can take to maintain and improve it.

Whether you’ve been paying attention to your bone health for some time or are just beginning to focus on it, the insights and tips they have shared can make a real difference to your overall quality of life.

Why is it so important to look after your bone health?

Bone density tends to decrease over time, so it’s crucial that we are proactive about taking care of them.

“Generally, we will tend to see bone density gradually increase until our 20s-30s and then we tend to see a decline in bone density from there,” says Josh Slater, senior physiotherapist at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital. “Typical bone density loss is around 1-3% per year or 10-30% per decade. This can lead to bones becoming more brittle and susceptible to fractures.

“This can be confounded by a reduction in strength/power and mobility meaning slips, trips and falls can become more common.”

Vitamin D and calcium in particular play an important role in bone health.

“Calcium has several vital roles in the body and is one of the main components of bone,” explains Slater. “If the body cannot meet its calcium needs to fulfil these roles/functions, it can take some of the calcium from the bones to supplement any deficit. This can lead to a reduced bone density.

“Vitamin D helps the body with absorption of calcium from food we eat and therefore if we do not have sufficient amounts, we sometimes cannot utilise the calcium from our diet as well, leading to the bone density reduction.”

To ensure that our mobility and balance stays strong well into our 60s and beyond, here are some easy ways to maintain and boost bone health…

Look at your diet

“Ensuring a mixed diet containing sources of proteins, calcium and vitamins is important,” says Slater. “Alongside good quality food, ensuring that you are getting enough food (not dieting drastically or restricting calories heavily) can be important to provide your body with enough energy/fuel to grow.

“If you’re unsure of the right diet for you, either a dietitian or your GP should be able to point you in the right direction, considering any deficiencies or dietary requirements you have.”

Incorporate weight bearing exercises into your routine

“Weight bearing exercises are movements to be performed in a standing position,” says Abby Armstrong, senior physiotherapist at Nuffield Health Parkside Hospital. “These exercises stimulate bone to become denser, lowering your risk of osteoporosis.

“If you’re keen to hit the gym, you could add squats and deadlifts into your workout, alternatively, there are also weight-bearing programmes you can do at home or you could follow an online class.

“Start slowly, concentrating on technique initially, and consider booking in with a physiotherapist or personal trainer to ensure you have the right posture. When you are happy with your technique, you should then consider adding weights.”

Avoid exercises with repeated forward bending of your back

“Exercises such as sit ups or pilates roll downs should be avoided if you have low bone density in your spine,” advises Armstrong. “Replace them instead with extension-based exercises, such as dorsal raises.”

Do some high intensity and impact work exercises

“High-intensity resistance training and impact work has been shown to be effective for increasing bone density,” says Armstrong. “The LIFTMOR trials involved postmenopausal women doing four exercises twice a week for eight months.

“These included weight bearing exercises such as back squats with weights and chin ups with a drop landing. These women showed improved bone density in the lower back and thigh bone, and they got taller.”

Try skipping

“If you haven’t time to get to the gym, try keeping a skipping rope in your bag,” suggests Armstrong. “Doing two minutes of skipping can help your bone density and get some cardio into your week.”

Remember to do pelvic floor exercises

“Exercises that are good for your bones can put a lot of pressure through your pelvis,” says Armstrong. “Pelvic floor exercises can reduce your chance of having a bladder leak or prolapse.

“The Pelvic Obstetric and Gynaecology Physiotherapy website has more information on this and can help you find a local physiotherapist if you are experiencing symptoms or need more support.”