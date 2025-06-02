7 essential foot care tips for older adults – and why it’s important

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we get older, many of us start focusing on caring for our backs, knees, and hips – but our feet often get overlooked.

With age, it’s common to experience more foot-related problems due to everyday wear and tear. That’s why proper foot care becomes essential for maintaining mobility, independence and overall wellbeing later in life.

To find out more, we spoke with Molly Chilvers, in-house podiatrist for Footmender All in One, who explained why foot health is so important later in life, and has also offered her top tips for keeping your feet in great shape.

What problems are associated with ageing feet?

“As we age, due to normal wear and tear, it is natural to develop more issues with our feet,” says Chilvers. “Also, as a result of the natural ageing process, due to a reduction in the number of sebaceous glands, the skin starts to become drier and fragile and loses its elasticity.

“We also start to lose the fatty pads that cushion the bottom of the feet, and skin on the soles and heels can become dry and cracked.”

This in turn increases the likelihood of experiencing more issues with our feet as we get older.

“Common problems include hard skin otherwise known as calluses in areas of high pressure and friction, corns, fungal skin and nail infections, ingrown toenails, verrucas and cracked heels, also known as fissures,” notes Chilvers.

However, many of these problems can be prevented with a robust daily foot care regime, so here are seven essential foot care tips for older adults….

1. Keep toenails cut neatly and trimly

“Nails that become too long can press against the end of the shoe causing soreness, infection and ulceration,” highlights Chilvers. “Try not to be overzealous and cut toenails too short – or you risk them becoming ingrown, which can be very painful and may need treatment from a podiatrist.”

2. Check your feet and remember to moisturise

“Check your feet regularly, daily if necessary, and moisturise them to help keep them supple, as feet start to dry out and lose their natural oils as they age,” recommends Chilvers.

3. Stay hydrated

“Keep hydrated with plenty of water or other fluids every day,” advises Chilvers.

4. Keep your feet warm when it’s cold

“In colder weather, wear warm, thicker socks or fleece-lined slippers inside, or boots for when you are outdoors, but avoid anything too tight which can restrict your circulation or cramp your toes,” says Chilvers. “Bed socks are also a good idea.”

5. Wear well-fitting shoes

“The older you get, the more important it is to wear a shoe that is comfortable, well-fitting and holds your foot firmly in place to give adequate support,” says Chilvers. “Ill-fitting shoes and poor footwear choices are a common cause of foot health issues – with pressure and friction leading to problems such as hard skin, cracked heels and calluses.

“The best shoes for your feet are the ones that fit comfortably in every dimension, depth, width and length according to your foot shape. Footwear that supports your ankle and midfoot when you walk or run, and shoes that are breathable, will help to maintain a healthy environment for your feet.”

6. Let your feet breathe in the heat

“In the summer, it can be a good idea to take advantage of the warmer weather and let your feet breathe,” says Chilvers. “Wearing lightweight shoes such as sandals allows moisture to escape, which left trapped can cause unwanted conditions such as fungal nails or athlete’s foot, but vary your footwear choice.”

7. Maintain good hygiene

“Many foot care problems can be prevented with a robust daily footcare regime,” says Chilvers. “So, it’s important to maintain good hygiene for your feet such as washing and drying them thoroughly.”

When should people see professional advice about their foot health?

“If you’re concerned about your foot health, then book an appointment with an experienced podiatrist – look for a practitioner who is a member of The Royal College of Podiatry,” advises Chilvers. “As we get older, an annual foot health check is as important as a sight or hearing test.

“If left undiagnosed or untreated, a foot issue like a corn or bunion can become sore and painful, which then in turn can impact someone’s mobility and their overall quality of life.”