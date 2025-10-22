Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Research has revealed there’s an ingredient in your morning apple that could reduce the risk of gum disease.

Earlier this month, the Archives of Oral Biology posted a study, conducted by researchers from the Araraquara School of Dentistry at São Paulo State University in Brazil, about morin, a chemical compound.

According to a statement from the researchers, morin — naturally found in foods like figs, apples, guava and onions — has shown “strong antioxidant” and “anti-inflammatory” effects against bacteria that cause” gum disease.

For the study, researchers tested a morin-based powder on bacteria that simulated the effects of periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, in patients. The powder was then combined with formulations based on “sodium alginate and gellan gum” to “protect morin from degradation,” as noted in the study.

Results found that the morin powder significantly reduced inflammation, oxidative stress, and bacteria associated with different types of gum disease, like Porphyromonas gingivalis.

open image in gallery Study says morin, found in apples, can increase inflammation caused by gum disease ( Getty/iStock )

However, the researchers noted that they’re still working on developing a morin-based product that is safe for consumers to use to help prevent gum disease.

"We also aim to provide an alternative to products currently available on the market that don't meet the demand because they have some side effects reported by patients, such as taste changes and increased tartar buildup, as well as stains on the teeth with prolonged use,” Fernanda Lourenção Brighenti, a researcher who’s a part of the study, said.

Research has continued to find that fruit protects your gum health and wards off inflammation. A recent study, published in the Journal of Periodontology, revealed that the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes, and olive oil, can slash your risk of gum disease and inflammation by up to 65 percent.

It also found that a diet heavy in red meat can put you at a higher risk of developing severe gum disease or systemic inflammation. Patients who did not closely follow the Mediterranean diet tended to have more severe gum disease, especially if they frequently consumed red meat.

open image in gallery Morin is found in foods like apples, guava, and figs ( Getty/iStock )

Professor Luigi Nibali, the study’s lead author, said: “Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation’s gum health.

“There is emerging evidence about the role that a balanced diet might have in maintaining a periodontal healthy status.”

Still, gum disease is very common in the U.S. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2009 to 2014, about one in 10 adults who are 30 or older had “mild, moderate, or severe level of periodontitis,” a common type of gum disease.

Symptoms of gum disease can include red, swollen, or tender gums, bleeding gums, painful chewing, or any change in the way your teeth fit together when biting. The best ways to prevent this are by brushing twice a day and flossing once a day, and getting regular professional cleanings.