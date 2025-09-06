Home delivery meal kit linked to salmonella outbreak, leaves seven hospitalized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several home delivery meal kits, from Metabolic Meals, have been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak, which has left seven people hospitalized.

The CDC issued a statement Friday regarding its ongoing investigation into “salmonella infections linked to certain home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals.”

While the health agency has not issued a recall, it warned customers against eating “affected Metabolic Meals products while the investigation is ongoing.”

“Check your refrigerator and freezer for these products and throw them away or contact the company,” the agency said.

So far, 16 cases across 10 states have been reported, with seven of those resulting in hospitalizations. The people affected live in California, Missouri, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Washington.

Several Metabolic Meals kits, delivered the week of July 28, have been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak ( Metabolic Meals )

According to the CDC, the affected microwavable meals were delivered the week of July 28 and include:

Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken — Lot Code: 25199; Best By: 08/07/2025

Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables — Lot Code: 25202; Best By: 08/05/2025

Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables — Lot Code: 25205; Best By: 08/08/2025

Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables — Lot Code: 25203; Best By: 08/06/2025

Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, and 25205.

Investigators are working to determine a specific source of contamination. “Metabolic Meals is collaborating with investigators and has reached out to customers directly who purchased the meal types listed above to inform them of the outbreak,” the CDC said.

The Independent has contacted Metabolic Meals for comment.

According to the CDC, customers are advised to “wash items and surfaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.”

The agency also said to contact a healthcare provider if they experience any of the following severe salmonella symptoms: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102F; diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving; bloody diarrhea; so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and/or signs of dehydration such as not peeing much; dry mouth and throat; and feeling dizzy when standing up.

Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps are common symptoms of a salmonella infection. These symptoms usually occur between six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, though people with weakened immune systems, as well as those over 65 and under the age of five, are more at risk of exhibiting severe symptoms that might require hospitalization.

The outbreak comes weeks after nearly 100 people across 14 states fell ill after consuming recalled eggs that had been linked to a salmonella outbreak.