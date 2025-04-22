Woman sick of renting now lives in a van with her dog for £650 a month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tired of the endless cycle of renting, a 27-year-old photographer has taken a radical step towards affordable living.

Nicole Keefe, from Newcastle, has swapped her 18th rented home for a converted van, where she now lives with her dog for just £650 a month.

Keefe's childhood was marked by constant relocation "due to situations out of (her) control," a pattern that continued into adulthood due to unstable relationships.

By 2023, she felt trapped in the rental market, convinced she'd never own a home while working as a fashion photographer.

The turning point came when her car was written off. Instead of replacing it, Keefe invested £8,500 in a Ford Transit van, transforming it into her new home.

open image in gallery Nicole Keefe with her dog and housemate, McCartney ( PA )

Now, accompanied by her beagle-petit griffon Vendeen cross, McCartney (named after photographer and activist Linda McCartney), she enjoys a newfound freedom and significantly reduced living expenses.

She used to park near her work during the week and would then travel the UK on weekends until landing a job as a cleaner at a Dorset campsite, which kick-started her full-time van life.

Since then, she has gone freelance as a photographer, content creator for businesses and social media manager, exploring the country with McCartney by her side, from Scotland to North Wales.

Nicole told PA Real Life: “I spend about £650 a month – that’s less than I ever spent on rent and now I have more choice on what I spend my money on.

“I used to live month to month, I couldn’t have a social life and I couldn’t just buy myself anything.

“McCartney is so happy living in the van with me, he loves it, and I’ve become the best version of myself.

“I’m more confident and feel so free but settled… I can’t see myself ever really going back to a 9-5 job.”

open image in gallery Keefe quit the renting cycle after years of unhappy homes ( PA )

Over the years, Nicole has lived in 18 different houses, moving frequently as a child, and later because of “things not going right” with partners in adulthood.

As a result, she is used to being on the move, and van life has “always been on (her) radar” thanks to social media.

However, she ended up “following a typical path” – earning a degree at Coventry University from 2016 to 2020 and later working full-time as a photographer in a fashion studio in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

After three years in the role, Nicole felt “unfulfilled and just miserable”.

Despite having “worked hard and worked (her) way up”, she was still struggling to afford rent and felt she would “almost never” be able to own a home.

According to Rightmove, the majority of properties sold in Washington during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £126,930.

open image in gallery Keefe in her van ( PA )

Around the same time, her car was written off, prompting her to buy a van to live in. In September 2023, she bought a converted Ford Transit on Facebook Marketplace for around £8,500.

She said: “It was all very minimalist …. I kept the base the same. There’s a kitchen area, sink, bed, solar panels and I added in a fridge, gas camping hob and air fryer and got a new mattress.

“I made it a bit more me adding in some leopard print and just decorating it over time.”

While looking for a remote job, she stayed in her 9-5, living in the van and parking in a nearby car park, travelling the country at weekends.

She did this for nine months with her dog, McCartney, while most of her family thought she was “a bit nuts” and others were “confused but supportive”.

open image in gallery Life on the road for Keefe ( Pa )

In June 2024, she found a campsite cleaning job in a Facebook group for nomads.

After a virtual interview, she was offered the role an hour later so she quit her job and moved to Dorset two weeks later.

She worked there for three months and used her weekends to explore the south coast.

“It was just really lovely, because I went from feeling like I couldn’t escape, and I felt really trapped,” Nicole added.

At first, she struggled with limited human interaction, as she “hated (her) own company”, but gradually got used to going to coffee shops alone and ended up “enjoying being alone”.

open image in gallery McCartney also loves van life ( PA )

She stays in touch with friends and family, regularly FaceTiming her long-distance partner, and is especially grateful for her dog’s companionship.

“When I was moving house all the time it would always take McCartney a month or two to get settled,” she explained.

“He would cry and bark if he was left alone in the house but he got used to the van in two days and I think he loves his routine.”

Her following under the handle @thevanclub_ has since grown, with more than 4,500 followers on TikTok and some 1,800 on Instagram.