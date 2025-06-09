Actress and TV presenter Kym Marsh: “To see dad in that state was really heartbreaking”

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress and TV presenter Kym Marsh has opened up about her late father’s “heartbreaking” diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer and his passing in an effort to keep his legacy alive and raise awareness during Men’s Health Week (June 9-15).

Marsh’s father David – who she has described as the most “incredible man with the biggest heart” – died in January 2024 aged 78, three years after he was first diagnosed with the disease.

“My dad had had various health issues over the years, but I remember him turning to me and saying ‘this is one I can’t beat’…and that was kind of a blow really,” recollected the former Coronation Street star and Hear’Say singer. “My dad’s diagnosis came quite late so by the time they found out that he had it, it had already spread into his bones. To see dad in that state was really heartbreaking.

“Unfortunately, it was too late for my dad and although he was treatable at the time, he was incurable. It was a matter of finding treatments to prolong his life and making him as comfortable as possible.”

The 48-year-old actress, who is the youngest of four siblings, described her dad as her “hero” who was always extremely supportive of her dreams.

“My dad was my hero,” said Marsh. “He used to call me a shadow because from being a very little girl, I followed him around and worshipped my dad. We were extremely close.

“When I started singing, he was very, very supportive and would take me to my rehearsals and when I started singing in pubs and clubs he would come and do all the music for me and essentially be my roadie.”

David passed away at home surrounded by family, who all took it in turns to be at his bedside in those final few days.

“As a family, we did come together and and create this solid unit,” shared the TV presenter. “We did a rota where we would all sit by his bedside and talk about his life, tell jokes and play his music.

“Even in his final week, he was telling us jokes. Even when he was on all sorts of medication, he was still trying to make us laugh to try and make us feel better. He was just the most incredible man with the biggest heart.”

Marsh said that her father initially struggled to open up about his feelings and concerns, like many men his age, and “buried his head in the sand” about it all.

“My dad didn’t want to discuss things,” recognised Marsh. “Particularly his era I think it was very much a case of you kept everything to yourself, and we do see that with men, don’t we? We often see that talking and all that kind of stuff is something that they don’t necessarily feel open to doing. My dad would say that he buried his head in the sand.”

However, after his diagnosis David shared a desire to create a legacy of helping others open up and talk about their symptoms, and publicly encouraged men to go see a doctor and get tested.

“After we found out about his illness, dad was very adamant that he wanted to leave a legacy behind,” said Marsh. “It was dad’s desire to get his message out and to help as many people as possible not be in his position, and to change the outcome for those that were still at a position where they were able to be saved and cured.

“He said that people shouldn’t be embarrassed and shouldn’t ignore symptoms, because if you’ve got symptoms for the amount of time it takes to have a simple test, it’s worth everything because it could mean the difference between life and death.

“Prostate Cancer UK told us that a lot of people were coming forward and making inquiries and clicking the links to the website because of my dad’s courage and desire to help. It showed us that actually sharing stories does really make a difference.”

Marsh shared that she will be attending Prostate Cancer UK‘s annual March for Men in Battersea Park, London on Saturday, June 14 with her family to help raise awareness about the disease.

The leading charity is currently urging more men to find out their risk of getting prostate cancer by taking its 30-second online risk checker. Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer among men in the UK which, despite its prevalence, still lacks a nationwide screening program.

“I think one of the good sides of being in the public eye is being able to have a voice and being able to spread messages that are really important, and perhaps in some small way, helping someone somewhere,” said Marsh. “Although for us, it didn’t change the outcome for dad, it certainly meant that he left his legacy behind. We as a family are adamant that we’re going to continue to do that, and that’s why we’re taking part in the march.”

Prostate Cancer UK is currently calling on the government to change current NHS guidelines so that GPs can be empowered to start lifesaving conversations with men who have the highest risk of getting the disease about their risk and right to a free PSA blood test.

“At the moment it has to be the patient that goes and starts that conversation, whereas for females we have screenings for cervical cancer and we get called for mammograms at a certain age,” said Marsh. “I feel like that is something that we need to get to with regard to men.”

To sign up for Prostate Cancer UK’s March for Men, visit prostatecanceruk.org/marchmen