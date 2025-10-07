Which vitamin supplements do kids really need? An expert explains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walk down the health aisle of any supermarket and you’ll see shelves lined with brightly packaged vitamin and mineral supplements designed for children.

These products promise to support immunity, boost brain development and promote healthy growth – leading many parents to believe they’re a necessary addition to their child’s diet.

For parents of fussy eaters in particular, supplements may feel like a quick and reassuring solution. But are they actually needed?

The nutrients children really need

It’s true that children require a broad range of vitamins and minerals – such as vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K, along with folate, calcium, iodine, iron and zinc – for healthy development. These nutrients play essential roles in brain and nerve development, vision, bone strength, immune function, metabolism and maintaining a healthy weight.

For most healthy children, nutrients can and should come from food, not supplements ( Getty/iStock )

However, for most healthy children, these nutrients can and should come from food – not from supplements.

Even children with selective eating habits typically receive adequate nutrition from everyday foods, many of which are fortified. Common staples such as breakfast cereals, milk and bread are often enriched with key nutrients such as B vitamins, iron, calcium and iodine.

What the science says about supplements

Although many children’s supplements claim to support immunity, growth, or overall wellbeing, there is little robust scientific evidence that they improve health outcomes or prevent illness in otherwise healthy children.

Leading health bodies advise that children who consume a varied diet do not need additional supplementation.

Research consistently shows that getting vitamins and minerals through whole foods is superior to taking them in supplement form. Foods provide these nutrients along with fibre, enzymes, and bioactive compounds, such as phytochemicals and healthy fats, which enhance absorption, metabolism and overall efficacy in ways isolated supplements cannot replicate.

Potential risks and unintended consequences

Parents should also be aware that supplements are not risk-free.

Fat-soluble vitamins – such as A, D, E and K – can accumulate in the body if consumed in excess. If they reach toxic levels, they can cause health issues. In the case of A and B vitamins, these issues can be severe and even cause death.

About the author Nick Fuller is Clinical Trials Director in the Department of Endocrinology, RPA Hospital, University of Sydney. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

High doses of other water-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin C, may not be dangerous, but can cause side effects like diarrhoea or interfere with the absorption of other nutrients.

Many children’s supplements are flavoured or sweetened to make them more appealing. While this might make them easier to administer, it also introduces added sugars and artificial ingredients into children’s diets – potentially undermining healthy eating habits.

There is also a psychological dimension to consider. Routinely giving children supplements in response to normal eating behaviours, such as fussiness or selective food preferences, may inadvertently teach them that pills are a substitute for a nutritious diet, rather than a temporary aid.

So, what should parents do?

The most reliable way to provide children with essential vitamins and minerals is through a varied and balanced diet. This means including dairy, meat, poultry, fish, wholegrains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and a colourful array of fruits and vegetables.

If you’re regularly negotiating with a pint-sized dictator over a single pea, rest assured you’re far from alone. Research shows nearly half of children go through a phase of picky eating – a behaviour rooted in our evolutionary past.

Early humans developed an aversion to unfamiliar or bitter foods as a survival mechanism to avoid potential toxins. At the same time, they learned to seek out and store energy-rich, palatable foods to survive periods of scarcity.

So, how can parents gently encourage toddlers to embrace healthier, more colourful food options?

Mix things up. Blend less nutritious beige or white foods with healthier ingredients. For example, add cannellini beans and cauliflower into mashed potatoes to boost nutrient content without sacrificing familiarity.

Make healthy swaps. Gradually replace white bread, pasta and rice with wholegrain versions. Start by mixing brown rice into a serving of white rice to ease the transition.

Use familiarity to your advantage. Pair new, colourful foods with familiar favourites. Offer fruit dipped in yoghurt or add a vibrant red or green sauce to pasta, making new flavours less intimidating.

By taking these small, strategic steps, parents can support their child’s nutrition and help them develop a positive relationship with food – no matter how selective their tastes may be.

That said, there are cases where supplementation may be appropriate – such as children with diagnosed nutritional deficiencies, specific medical conditions, or highly restricted diets.

In these instances, parents should seek advice from a qualified health professional, such as a GP or paediatric dietitian. Warning signs may include symptoms such as persistent constipation or signs of impaired growth.

But for most children, vitamin supplements aren’t necessary – they may be doing more harm than good.

Nick Fuller is the author of Healthy Parents, Healthy Kids – Six Steps to Total Family Wellness. His free, practical recipe ideas for a nutritious, varied diet can be found at feedingfussykids.com.