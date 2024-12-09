Flu cases spike in children – can you prevent them catching it and what should parents know?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There’s been a spike in the number of children with flu – meaning there’s soon likely to be a corresponding rise in the number of adults with the virus.

The NHS is “bracing” itself for a challenging winter, with hospitals already dealing with a “quad-demic” of rising levels of flu, Covid-19, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), warns Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers.

“We’ve seen a real rise – a spike – in the number of children who are suffering from flu in particular, and often that’s a predictor of a later wave coming in adults,” she says.

“So it’s likely that we might see rising demand in adults further down the line. We are bracing ourselves for a challenging winter ahead.”

The NHS warns that every winter in the UK, thousands of children need hospital treatment because of flu – which can sometimes cause serious complications in children, such as pneumonia.

“With winter in full swing, we’re seeing a sharp rise in flu cases among children,” warns Dr Babak Ashrafi, a Superdrug online doctor. “This isn’t surprising, as schools and daycare centres create the perfect environment for germs to spread quickly.

“Flu can hit children harder because their immune systems are still developing, and they’re often in closer contact with each other compared to adults. It’s important for parents to know the risks and take steps to protect their kids during flu season.”

How do children catch flu?

Flu spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks, releasing tiny droplets that carry the virus, explains Ashrafi. “Children are little explorers, and that often includes picking up germs,” he says.

“Kids can catch flu by breathing in the droplets or by touching contaminated surfaces like toys, desks, or even shared devices, then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. Think of a typical school day – it’s a perfect storm for flu transmission.”

Can you avoid children catching flu?

A children’s flu vaccine, usually given in a nasal spray, is available on the NHS for children aged two or three years, school-aged children (reception to Year 11), and children aged six months to 17 years with certain long-term health conditions.

Ashrafi says the vaccine is safe, effective, and can significantly reduce the risk of severe illness. “Prevention is the best defence, and the flu vaccine is a crucial first step,” he stresses. “Pair that with everyday habits like proper hand washing, teaching kids to sneeze into their elbows, and keeping them home when they’re unwell to help curb the spread.”

He says that if someone in the household is ill, extra cleaning of high-touch surfaces can also make a difference.

Is flu worse in children?

While flu is often manageable for most children, it can be more severe in younger children due to their still-developing immune systems, says Ashrafi, who explains that younger kids may experience prolonged fevers, higher levels of fatigue, and an increased likelihood of secondary infections such as ear infections or pneumonia.

“In rare cases, severe flu can lead to hospitalisation, particularly if complications like dehydration or breathing difficulties arise,” he warns.

Children may also struggle more with symptoms like muscle aches and chills, which can make them feel particularly miserable compared to adults, he says. Quick treatment and plenty of rest are essential to helping them recover.

Flu can also be more severe in children with chronic conditions like asthma, and Ashrafi says: “For children with asthma, flu can trigger dangerous flare-ups, causing wheezing and breathing difficulties that may require urgent medical attention.”

How do you treat flu?

Most flu cases in children can be managed at home, says Ashrafi, who advises parents to keep kids with flu well-rested, hydrated, and comfortable with fever-reducing medications like paracetamol or ibuprofen, as directed.

“If your child is at higher risk – such as those with asthma – contact your doctor early,” he stresses. “Antiviral medications may be an option for some to reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

“For children with asthma, managing their condition alongside the flu is critical. This might mean more frequent use of inhalers or additional treatments to keep their breathing stable.”