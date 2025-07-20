The six things a physio wishes people over 60 would stop doing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maintaining physical health becomes increasingly crucial as we age, especially for those over 60. While a natural slowdown occurs with age, certain habits can hinder mobility and even cause long-term injuries.

Whether you stretch, lift weights or walk 10,000 steps a day, any type of mobility can help to minimise health issues and maximise longevity.

Below, physiotherapist Lucy Macdonald of RestartPhysio identifies six common pitfalls for the over-60s and offers advice on how to avoid them.

1. Doing too much too soon

“This is the number one cause of the injuries and pain I see,” says Macdonald.

“Sudden increases in activity levels, or doing something that your body has not done for a while is a great way of getting injured.”Instead, try to increase activity levels in small increments.“Break down tasks like digging flower beds or painting the house, and put in some training before you take on the grandkids playing football,” recommends the physio.

2. Thinking ‘strength training isn’t for me’

“As we get older, strength training becomes more and more important to prevent muscle wasting and build the muscles that will prevent injury,” explains Macdonald. “It’s never too late and it doesn’t have to be hugely time-consuming.

“Two half-hour sessions a week using weights to work all the main muscle groups is all it takes. Just be sure to start low and build in small increments or, even better, do it under the guidance of a physiotherapist.”

3. Believing the best days are over

Don’t put limitations on yourself – age is just a number!

“Some of the fittest people I’ve met have been in their 70s and this was down to choosing a retirement lifestyle that revolves around looking after the body and mind,” shares Macdonald.

“In our 40s and 50s many people have dependents to look after – old and young – and careers in full swing, so the time available to dedicate exercise, rest and good nutrition are limited. But, when we get older we often have more time to do enjoyable activities that are good for the body and mind and lead to far better health.”

4. Expecting to get away with the bad habits of youth

Neglecting the key fundamentals – sleep, exercise and diet – will quickly catch up on you and negatively impact your health.

“Despite the reduced time pressures of growing older, we cannot avoid the fact that our bodies take longer to recover and we therefore can’t get away with bad habits like poor nutrition, reduced sleep and sporadic exercising,” stresses Macdonald.

5. Being afraid of taking up something new

“It’s never too late to take up a new activity or form of exercise,” emphasises Macdonald. “There’s so much on offer, the key is to find something you love with people you enjoy being around, that way you’ll stick at it, which is the key to long-term health.”

6. Thinking decline in balance and increasing risk of falls is inevitable

“This is not the case, if you work on your balance you’ll see results, if you don’t it will decline,” says Macdonald. “By doing a few minutes exercises a day you prevent falling, which is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in older people.”

The physio recommends incorporating balance exercises into your everyday routine by adding them onto an already established habit.

“For example, while you are cleaning your teeth, stand on one leg at a time with your eyes closed and your hands hovering over something to support you if you need it,” advises Macdonald.

