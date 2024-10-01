Is it bad to keep snoozing your alarm? Why experts think you should break the habit

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



As the mornings get darker and colder, the temptation to hit the snooze button on your alarm clock and stay in bed for an extra few minutes becomes more and more enticing.

But, is it possible to train yourself to be better at waking up?

We have spoken to sleep experts who have explained that constantly snoozing your alarm in a morning – creating a cycle of waking up and falling back to sleep – can impact your body and mind, and have also offered some useful tips about how to overcome this habit…

How does our body respond to constant snoozing?

Not getting up when your alarm first sounds can really throw off your morning and disrupt your plan for a fresh start.

“Allowing yourself to hit snooze (or setting multiple alarms) is a very bad idea because it gets your brain used to the fact that your alarm doesn’t really mean you have to get up, but rather that it’s time to go back to sleep again before the next alarm,” explains Dr Lindsay Browning, psychologist and sleep expert at And So To Bed. “Your brain will start to categorise the alarm sound as unimportant, and you will start to sleep through it.”

It can also disrupt our quality of sleep.

“Repeatedly pressing snooze disrupts the quality of your sleep too, as it ruins the quality of your sleep through the consistent interruptions and awakenings,” notes Browning.

Charlie Morley, sleep expert and author of Dreams of Awakening, agrees and adds: “Every time you wake up, your body releases cortisol in a bid to fire you up ready for the day, and so waking up and dropping back to sleep multiple times plays havoc with this natural process.”

This can cause us to feel more tired and be less productive later in the day.

“Constantly snoozing breaks up your sleep, making it harder to wake up properly,” says Hafiz Shariff, sleep expert and founder of Owl + Lark, who has conducted extensive research on human circadian rhythms. “You’re more likely to feel groggy and less focused, which in turn affects your mood and productivity throughout the day.”

What can we do to break this habit?

Set one alarm

Waking up earlier with intention can actually give you more energy to start your day right.

“Setting one alarm, like a precise wake-up call, builds focus and a sense of urgency,” says Shariff. “Multiple alarms, on the other hand, just break up whatever rest you could have had, encouraging you to stay in sleep mode rather than kick-starting your day.”

Put your alarm clock out of reaching distance

“Put the alarm clock slightly away from your bed so that you need to get out of bed to switch it off,” recommends Browning.

Try a sunrise alarm

“A sunrise alarm helps gently reset your body’s natural rhythm,” says Shariff.

Incorporate enjoyable activities into your morning routine

“To make waking up easier, try adding some small, enjoyable routines to your morning – such as sipping a warm lemon tea or stepping outside for a few minutes to breathe in fresh air,” suggests Shariff.

Try mediation

And if you really need to have a few extra minutes in bed, try meditation.

“Starting your day by meditating in the snooze state is really good for you,” says Morley. “It not only gives you all the amazing benefits of mindfulness but it also regulates your cortisol release, allowing your nervous system time to wake up gently which will help mitigate morning grogginess.”