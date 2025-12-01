This favorite holiday beverage could actually weaken your bones, experts warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

That holiday hot chocolate may be worse for your health than you thought.

While each delicious mug is made with a cup of calcium-rich milk, experts say the calcium content not be enough to fight the harmful effects of the beverages’ 20-60 grams of fattening sugar on your bone health — an amount that’s more than twice the sugar in a standard candy bar.

A cup of skim milk has 300 milligrams of calcium, an essential mineral that helps keep bones strong by forming their mineral structure. Hot chocolate has around 262.5 milligrams of calcium, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center, and whipped cream contains three milligrams.

But hot chocolate is often served with “the works,” including whipped cream, sprinkles, powdered chocolate and sugar or those little chocolate curls on top. That can add as much or more than double the typical 20 grams of sugar. And a cup of milk contains 12 grams of sugar, in additional to vitamins and nutrients.

All together, that can make for a more sugary outcome than winter beverage lovers might think. Eating too much sugar can lead to life-threatening weight gain, high blood sugar and blood pressure and increase chronic inflammation, leading to heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

open image in gallery Hot chocolate is a holiday favorite, but experts say its sneaky sugar content could be harmful to your bone health ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Traditional hot chocolate can deliver calcium and protein from milk – both great for your bones – but the benefits can be outweighed if it’s loaded with sugar or whipped cream,” Dr. Pamela Mehta, an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Resilience Orthopedics in Los Gatos, California, told Parade.

Chocolate has been found to reduce bone density in postmenopausal women and eating chocolate daily can mess with the way our bones absorb calcium, researchers say.

However, it also matters what kind of chocolate you’re consuming.

Milk and white chocolate, for example, are high in sugar and lower in most minerals, while dark chocolate is lower in sugar and higher in minerals.

White chocolate has up to 65 grams of sugar, milk can have as many as 60 grams and dark chocolate has about 30 grams, according to Whitakers Chocolates.

Dark chocolate is widely recognized as a healthier option than milk or white chocolate because of this – even with a higher fat content – and its bone-protecting magnesium and phosphorous and anti-inflammatory plant compounds known as flavonoids.

And it’s not just calcium absorption that’s a problem.

open image in gallery Using dark chocolate is healthier than milk or white chocolate ( Getty Images )

Inflammation is another concern, as it disrupts our constant bone breakdown and build up that keeps bones strong and healthy, according to Mehta.

“Too much sugar can promote inflammation and affect the balance between bone breakdown and formation over time,” she said.

A balanced diet can help reduce these impacts. So can a healthier hot chocolate.

That can mean using a low-sugar sweetener instead of regular sugar and not buying the powdered hot chocolate mixes. Still, there are several reduced calorie hot chocolate options for sale as packets online.

You can get a calcium kick out of healthier foods and drinks, such as an almond milk latte. Adults should get around 1,200 milligrams of calcium a day, according to federal health guidance.

Using ultra-filtered milk has more protein and calcium – 80 milligrams more calcium – than regular milk, as well.

“Ultra-filtered milk also packs in more calcium per serving than regular milk, which may support bone health,” registered dietitian Cassandra Padula Burke told Real Simple.