Employers urged to relax rules for staff amid UK heatwave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firms are being urged to consider relaxing rules on wearing suits to work and provide plenty of water for staff during the current heatwave.

The conciliation service Acas said its research suggested that half of workers felt that poor sleep during times of hot weather impacted their job, while one in five said overheated offices and staying focused in hot weather were big challenges.

England is sweltering through its third heatwave of the summer, with temperatures are set to reach 31C in some areas on Thursday.

Acas chief executive Niall Mackenzie said: “The sizzling weather may be ideal for the beach, but staff getting into work during one of the hottest weeks of the year may not feel the same way.

“Some employees with certain health conditions or disabilities may be adversely affected by the extreme heat. The heat can also impact public transport too which can affect employees commuting into work.

Employers are being asked to provide fans and water for staff to keep them cool ( Getty Images )

“Acas has some top tips for employers to help ensure their businesses remain productive during the heatwave whilst keeping staff happy too.”

Acas suggested keeping workplace temperatures reasonable, keeping fans or air conditioning switched on, providing staff with drinking water, allow extra breaks for cold drinks and relaxing the rules for wearing ties or suits.

Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the week in England, with London potentially reaching 33C and high UV and pollen counts across much of the country, before a similarly hot day on Sunday with temperatures forecast between 27 and 31C.

Earlier this week, Greece imposed mandatory work breaks in parts of the country where temperatures were expected to exceed 40C.

The Labour Ministry ordered the work stoppage, from midday to 5pm, for outdoor manual labour and food delivery services. Employers were also asked to offer remote work options.