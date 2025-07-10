Employers urged to relax rules for staff amid UK heatwave
Acas has called for employers to relax workplace attire rules while temperatures soar in the UK
Firms are being urged to consider relaxing rules on wearing suits to work and provide plenty of water for staff during the current heatwave.
The conciliation service Acas said its research suggested that half of workers felt that poor sleep during times of hot weather impacted their job, while one in five said overheated offices and staying focused in hot weather were big challenges.
England is sweltering through its third heatwave of the summer, with temperatures are set to reach 31C in some areas on Thursday.
Acas chief executive Niall Mackenzie said: “The sizzling weather may be ideal for the beach, but staff getting into work during one of the hottest weeks of the year may not feel the same way.
“Some employees with certain health conditions or disabilities may be adversely affected by the extreme heat. The heat can also impact public transport too which can affect employees commuting into work.
“Acas has some top tips for employers to help ensure their businesses remain productive during the heatwave whilst keeping staff happy too.”
Acas suggested keeping workplace temperatures reasonable, keeping fans or air conditioning switched on, providing staff with drinking water, allow extra breaks for cold drinks and relaxing the rules for wearing ties or suits.
Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the week in England, with London potentially reaching 33C and high UV and pollen counts across much of the country, before a similarly hot day on Sunday with temperatures forecast between 27 and 31C.
Earlier this week, Greece imposed mandatory work breaks in parts of the country where temperatures were expected to exceed 40C.
The Labour Ministry ordered the work stoppage, from midday to 5pm, for outdoor manual labour and food delivery services. Employers were also asked to offer remote work options.
