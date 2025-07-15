Why do my hands and feet swell in the summer?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While us Brits tend to rejoice at the arrival blue skies and sunshine, hot weather can unfortunately sometimes have painful, swollen consequences on our feet and hands.

If your rings or shoes suddenly feel considerably tighter during the sunny season, you might be experiencing a common condition called heat oedema.

Swollen hands and feet can put a real damper on summer activities, so we consulted some GPs to find out what exactly why this happens and what we can do to manage it during the hotter months.

How does heat affect blood circulation and fluid retention in the body?

“When temperatures rise, our bodies work hard to cool down by widening blood vessels,” explains Dr Naveed Asif, GP at The London General Practice. “This process is crucial for keeping us comfortable, but it can lead to increased blood flow to our limbs, causing some heat buildup.

“Unfortunately, that can result in fluid leaking into surrounding tissues, which is why you might notice that extra puffiness.”

How does altitude or humidity impact the swelling of hands and feet?

You might also find that your hands and feet swell more if you’re at a high altitude or in a humid environment.

“At higher altitudes, the air pressure drops and that can affect how fluids move around your body, leading to swelling – especially if you’re not used to it,” highlights Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical.

“Humidity, on the other hand, makes it harder for your body to cool down through sweating, which can cause you to retain more fluid. The two together can make your hands and feet feel a bit like balloons.”

What is heat oedema?

Symptoms of oedema include swollen or puffy ankles, feet or legs, shiny or stretched skin and changes in skin colour, discomfort, stiffness and dents when you press on the skin, according to the NHS website.

“Heat oedema is swelling caused by hot weather and it usually affects the hands, feet and ankles,” says Tang. “It’s fairly common, especially in warmer months or during a heatwave, and particularly if you’re not used to the heat. You might notice your rings or shoes feeling tighter – that’s usually heat oedema.”

Are some people more susceptible to heat oedema?

“Anyone can experience heat oedema, but some groups are more prone to it,” says Asif. “For instance, pregnant women may see more swelling due to hormonal changes and fluid retention. Older adults and those with certain health conditions may also be at higher risk.”

Are there any specific lifestyle factors that can make it worse?

Certain lifestyle choices can exacerbate summer swelling.

“Eating a lot of salty foods can lead to fluid retention, and spending too much time sitting or standing in the heat doesn’t help either,” says Asif. “So, staying active and being mindful of your diet can make a difference.”

How can we manage recurring heat oedema in the summer months?

“Simple things like keeping your legs elevated when you’re sitting down and moving around regularly can help,” says Tang. “Try to avoid standing still for long periods and wear loose, comfortable shoes.

“If you’re indoors, keep cool with fans or air con if you can. Some people find compression socks useful too, especially if they’re on their feet a lot.”

Staying hydrated is also key, adds Asif.

“Drinking more water can actually help your body retain less fluid,” explains Asif. “Also, athletes often take cold baths after intense exercise to reduce swelling and inflammation. This practice constricts blood vessels, which can alleviate pain and speed up recovery, so is an effective way to handle oedema after a workout.”

Could persistent or severe swelling be a sign of a serious underlying health problem?

“Heat oedema is usually harmless, but if the swelling sticks around, gets worse, or comes with other symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or skin changes, it’s important to get it checked,” says Tang. “Conditions like heart, kidney or liver problems can all cause fluid build-up, and you’d want to rule those out early.”

In addition, Tang also recommends getting in touch with your GP if the swelling is sudden, painful, only on one side, or doesn’t go down after a day or two of cooling off and resting.

“Your GP might suggest doing some blood tests to check things like kidney function, liver health or signs of inflammation, just to rule out anything underlying,” says Tang. “Always better to be safe and get it looked at.”