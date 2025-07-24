Five everyday habits that you didn’t know are harming your heart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many people are unknowingly harming their hearts through everyday habits.

Ahead of Heart Awareness Month, a leading cardiologist highlighted five behaviours that could be putting your cardiovascular health at risk.

From sleep to stress levels, the impact of these habits can be more significant than you think.

1. Lack of physical activity

“A sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol, and increased blood pressure, all of which increase your risk for cardiovascular disease,” warns Dr Christopher Broyd, consultant cardiologist at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital. “Regular exercise is crucial for heart health.”

open image in gallery Man laying on a sofa pointing a remote control at the TV

But there’s no need to pressure yourself into hitting the gym every day – just start with small steps.

“Begin with simple activities like walking, stretching, or using a stationary bike,” recommends Broyd. “Even short bursts of activity, such as 10-minute walks, can add up over time and gradually increase your stamina.”

And, most importantly, choose activities that you enjoy.

“Whether it’s dancing, swimming, cycling, or playing a team sport, finding something fun makes it easier to stay motivated,” says Broyd. “Try to pick a time of day that works best for you and stick to it, whether it’s in the morning, during lunch breaks, or in the evening.”

2. Chronic stress

Chronic stress – such as that caused by demanding jobs or family issues – can contribute to heart problems, says the cardiologist.

“Prolonged stress can negatively affect the heart by raising blood pressure and increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke,” explains Broyd. “Stress also encourages unhealthy coping mechanisms, like overeating or smoking.

open image in gallery Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your heart

“Chronic job stress can elevate blood pressure, lead to poor eating habits, and disrupt sleep, all of which can harm heart health over time.”

So, it’s crucial to have effective coping strategies for managing stress.

“Regular physical activity, such as walking, yoga, or exercise, can help release built-up tension and improve mood by boosting endorphins,” says Broyd. “Some find that mindfulness techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or progressive muscle relaxation can calm the mind and reduce stress levels.”

3. Not prioritising sleep

“Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can increase blood pressure, contribute to obesity, and disrupt the body’s natural repair processes,” says Broyd. “Sleep disorders like sleep apnoea can also significantly affect heart health.”

open image in gallery Put sleep at the top of your priority list

To aid natural, restful sleep, the cardiologist recommends establishing a consistent sleep schedule.

“Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends,” advises Broyd. “This helps regulate your body’s internal clock and promotes a more consistent sleep pattern.

“Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading and avoid stimulating activities like watching intense TV shows.”

Also, try to avoid consuming too much caffeine, nicotine and/or alcohol in the evenings.

“Consuming caffeine or nicotine in the late afternoon and evening can interfere with sleep,” warns Broyd. “Similarly, while alcohol may initially make you feel sleepy, it can disrupt your sleep cycle later in the night.”

4. Not getting enough sunlight

“A lack of sunlight exposure can lead to vitamin D deficiency, which has been linked to higher blood pressure, inflammation, and an increased risk of heart disease,” says Broyd. “Safe sun exposure or supplementation can help maintain heart health.”

This is especially important in the winter months, so make sure you take advantage of breaks at work by heading outside.

“If you’re working or studying indoors, take short breaks to step outside and soak up some sun,” recommends Broyd. “Aim to get outside for at least 15-30 minutes each day, especially in the morning when the sun is less harsh.

“Take walks, sit in a park, or enjoy outdoor activities like gardening, walking the dog, or even having lunch outside.”

open image in gallery Loneliness can trigger stress and raise blood pressure

5. Social isolation

“Being socially isolated or feeling lonely can increase your risk of heart disease,” says Broyd.

“Studies have shown that loneliness can trigger stress, raise blood pressure, and negatively affect immune function, all of which can harm heart health.”

Reach out to friends or a family member if you are feeling lonely, or consider join a new club.

“Improving social isolation takes time and effort, but by making intentional efforts to connect with others and build relationships, you can enhance your social support network and overall wellbeing and ultimately improve your heart health,” says Broyd.