The attitude change that could reduce risk of heart disease or stroke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maintaining a positive outlook following a diagnosis of stroke or heart disease may significantly reduce the risk of subsequent issues, research shows.

Scientists suggest that leveraging hope as a form of "self-prescription" can be a powerful tool in preventing future health complications.

The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), analysed data from 12 pre-existing studies, encompassing 5,540 patients with conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart valve issues.

The findings were presented at the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester.

The typical age of people in the study was 60 and 63 per cent were men.

One of the research papers on 2,482 men found hopelessness was associated with a six-fold higher death risk from heart disease in those with pre-existing heart conditions, and a 2.3-fold higher risk in those without any problems.

Feeling hopeless did not help those with a difficult health diagnosis ( PA )

Meanwhile, a separate study on women found higher levels of hope were protective against angina, which is chest pain caused by heart disease.

Elsewhere, in stroke patients, higher hope was linked to a much lower risk of post-stroke fatigue.

And in six studies reporting psychological outcomes, higher hope was linked to lower depression and anxiety levels, enhanced resilience and improved quality of life.

The research further indicated that people with higher hope scores tended to have greater levels of self-care and were less likely to skip taking their medication.

Dr Alexander Montasem, senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Liverpool and author on the study, said: “For many people, living with cardiovascular disease can be a difficult experience.

“Patients often struggle with debilitating symptoms as well as anxiety about the future. This study aimed to reveal more about how people’s outlook on their situation can influence their health.

“Our systematic review suggests that hopelessness could increase people’s risk of death, but also their symptoms and how well they stick to treatment plans.

“Mental health support could be very beneficial for a wide range of people with heart problems.”

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “This research is a good reminder of how staying hopeful wherever possible can be helpful when it comes to living with cardiovascular disease.

“It could be an important self-prescription for maintaining your wellbeing and quality of life, alongside your current medical care.”

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac Nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: “The review showed that people with hope followed their treatment plans more closely, and it’s important to remember that the best thing you can do for your health is to follow the advice recommended by your doctor.

“Looking after your physical and emotional wellbeing is important for people living with cardiovascular disease, and if anyone is struggling, they should speak to their medical team.”