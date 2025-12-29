Are we hardwired to swear? New research shows the psychological benefits of cursing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You stub your toe on the bedpost. Before your brain even registers the pain, a word explodes from your mouth – sharp, loud and oddly satisfying.

Far from being a simple slip in manners, swearing is a reflex rooted deep in the structure of the human body, drawing on networks in the brain and autonomic nervous system that evolved to help us survive pain and shock.

Research shows that a well-placed expletive can dull pain, regulate the heart and help the body recover from stress. The occasional outburst, it seems, isn’t a moral failure – it’s a protective reflex wired into us.

The impulse to swear begins far below the level of conscious speech. Most everyday language originates in the cerebral cortex, where ideas are shaped into words. Swearing, however, lights up a much older network – the limbic system, which governs emotion, memory and survival responses.

Important parts of the limbic system include the amygdala, which acts like an emotional alarm system, and the basal ganglia, a group of connected structures that help control movement and automatic behaviour, including instinctive vocalisation.

These areas send quick signals down the brainstem before the thinking part of the brain can respond. This is why the words come out so fast – it’s part of an ancient reflex that prepares the body to react to sudden shock or pain.

The outburst activates the autonomic nervous system, which temporarily raises heart rate, blood pressure and alertness. Muscles tighten as the motor cortex and spinal pathways prime the limbs for action – a reflexive brace that prepares the body to defend or withdraw.

The impulse to swear begins far below the level of conscious speech ( Getty Images )

Then the voice joins in, powered by a sharp contraction of the diaphragm and intercostal muscles that forces air through the larynx in a single, explosive exhalation. Even the skin responds: sweat glands activate and tiny electrical changes occur, with small beads of moisture marking the body’s emotional signature.

Deep inside the brain, the pituitary gland and the periaqueductal grey – a column of grey matter in the midbrain – release beta-endorphins and enkephalins, the body’s natural painkillers. These chemicals dull pain and create a faint sense of relief, turning language into a physical act – mobilising breath, muscles and blood before returning the body to calm.

This integrated response – from brain to muscle to skin – explains why a sharp expletive can feel simultaneously instinctive and satisfying.

How swearing dulls pain

Recent research shows that swearing can actually change how much pain people can handle. A 2024 review looked at studies on swearing’s pain-reducing effects and found consistent evidence that people who repeated taboo words could keep their hands in icy water significantly longer than those who repeated neutral words.

Another 2024 report found that swearing can also increase physical strength during certain tasks, further supporting the idea that the body’s response is real rather than merely psychological.

This suggests that the body’s reflexive vocalisation – the curse word – triggers more than just emotional release. One possible explanation is that a burst of automatic bodily arousal activates natural pain-control systems, releasing endorphins and enkephalins and helping people tolerate discomfort better.

What is less clear is the exact pathway – whether the effect is purely physiological or partly psychological, involving reduced self-consciousness, increased confidence, or distraction from pain. Importantly, the effect seems strongest among people who do not habitually swear, suggesting that novelty or emotional charge plays a key role.

About the author Michelle Spear is a Professor of Anatomy at University of Bristol.

Swearing also helps the body recover from sudden stress. When shocked or hurt, the hypothalamus and pituitary release adrenaline and cortisol into the bloodstream, preparing the body to react. If this energy surge isn’t released, the nervous system can remain in a heightened state, linked to anxiety, sleep difficulties, weakened immunity and extra strain on the heart.

Studies of heart-rate variability – small changes between heartbeats controlled by the vagus nerve – show that swearing may cause a quick rise in stress, then a faster return to calm. This bounce-back, driven by the vagus nerve’s effect on the heart, helps the body settle down more quickly than if you held the words in.

Viewed anatomically, swearing is one of several reflexive vocal acts – alongside gasping, laughing, and shouting – shaped by ancient neural circuits. Other primates produce sharp calls under pain or threat, activating the same midbrain regions that fire when humans swear.

That emotional charge is what gives profanity its potency. The taboo word bridges mind and body, giving shape and sound to visceral experience. When released at the right moment, it is the nervous system expressing itself, a primal and protective reflex that has endured through evolution.