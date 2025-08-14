The 6 signs your sleeping pattern is out of sync – and how to fix it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When restless sleep become frequent, it can begin to take a toll on your health and overall wellbeing.

Dr Katharina Lederle, a sleep and circadian rhythm specialist at The London General Practice, has outlined six key signs that indicate that your sleep pattern may be off-balance.

She has also shared some helpful tips and tricks on how to reset your routine to help you wake up feeling refreshed.

1. Waking up in the night

Frequently waking up too early or having regular interruptions during the night is a clear sign that your sleep has been disrupted.

“Waking up and going to the toilet once and then falling back asleep within a couple of minutes is fine, but if you are having a lot of toilet trips or just think why have I been awake for such a long period of time, and then struggle to get back to sleep, that suggests there might be a problem,” says Lederle.

2. Restlessness

“If it takes you longer than 30 minutes to get to sleep on a regular basis, there could be an issue. One sign of poor sleep is restlessness, tossing and turning at night,” says Lederle. “You might not necessarily wake up fully and think I have been tossing and turning a lot, but the next day there may be an awareness of restlessness. Or if you have a sleeping partner they might comment on your restlessness during the night.”

open image in gallery Poor sleep can lead to restlessness, low mood and poor focus ( Alamy/PA )

3. Busy mind

A busy mind can be a symptom of a poor sleep schedule, and vice versa.

“Stress can psychologically lead to busy thoughts, worrying about the future and replaying scenes from your day, which can make it harder to get to sleep,” says Lederle. “Stress can also physiologically lead to raised cortisol levels and a raised heart rate. However, what we actually want/need for sleep is the exact opposite. We need relaxation to allow ourselves to let go of everything.”

4. Low mood

Feeling low or down during the day can be another indication that your sleep pattern has been disrupted.

“The resources in the brain are all finite and need to be rebuilt. So, if your prefrontal cortex [which plays a crucial role in executive functions and higher-order cognitive processes] is sleep deprived, it can’t fulfil its regulatory role,” explains Lederle. “This often results in low mood, anxiety and irritableness, which can then quite quickly lead to conflict or disagreements.”

5. Struggling to focus

“A lack of motivation and struggling to concentrate are some more signs of disrupted sleep that you can notice during the day,” says Lederle. “When the prefrontal cortex hasn’t had the chance to rebuild all its resources, concentration can become hard. Seeing the bigger picture, attention to detail and switching attention intentionally can also become harder.”

6. Excessive tiredness

Feeling excessively tired throughout the day is likely to be a sign of disrupted sleep or accumulated sleep debt.

“Waking up and still feeling tired and groggy is sleep inertia, which we all experience to some extent. But if you repeatedly feel excessively tired without an explanation, that could indicate a bigger problem,” says Lederle.

open image in gallery Poor sleep can impact may aspects of your life ( Alamy/PA )

Here are some strategies to help your sleeping pattern get back on track…

Go to bed and wake up at regular times

“It’s okay to have some late nights when we go to the theatre or to a party, but on the whole it’s important to keep your sleep and wake times as regular as possible,” says Lederle.

Expose yourself to light in the mornings

“When you wake up in the morning, let the light in and go outside,” recommends Lederle. “In the summer this is relatively easy, but this can become harder to do in winter. Consider getting a light box to substitute the morning light in the darker months.”

Make your bedroom room dark and cool in the evening

“Try to keep your sleeping environment quiet, dark and cool,” advises Lederle.

Think about what might be causing your stress

“Identify where your stress is coming from and think about what you can control,” suggests Lederle. “Think about – how can I recover? How can I let go of my work? How can I relax? How can I get a sense of autonomy or control?”

Engaging in an activity you enjoy before bed can provide a sense of autonomy and control, which may help lower your stress levels and help you drift off to sleep.

“It could be that your goal is to meditate and you start with doing five minutes every evening,” says Lederle.

open image in gallery There are a number of ways in which you can get your sleeping pattern back on track ( Alamy/PA )

Adjust eating times

“Eating late or eating sugary foods before bed can impact people’s ability to fall asleep,” says Lederle. “The general rule of thumb is to try and eat dinner at least three or four hours before you go to sleep. Having caffeine in the evening, or drinking too much during the day, can also make it harder to fall asleep.”

Stay active

“Make sure you are moving throughout the day and try to avoid sitting on a chair for hours on end,” says Lederle. “Try to do some exercise to help release tension and stress from the body.”

Seek help

“If we have a stressful event, it’s quite normal to have poor sleep. But if you are struggling to sleep for more than two weeks, start to think about what might be impacting your sleep,” says Lederle. “Then if your sleep hasn’t resolved after that, I would suggest speaking to a specialist.”