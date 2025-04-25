Wearing outdoor shoes inside is unhygienic. Here’s the proof

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

My mother has always had one unbreakable rule: no outdoor shoes inside the house. It didn’t matter who you were – family member, neighbour, or guest – you had to take them off before crossing the threshold. As a child, I thought it was just one of her many quirks. But as I’ve grown older (and wiser), I’ve come to understand that this wasn’t about obsessive tidiness. It was about health, safety and keeping our living space hygienic.

Removing shoes indoors may seem like a cultural custom or a personal preference. But mounting scientific evidence suggests it’s a smart – and even vital – habit that protects us from invisible, yet serious, health threats.

Cleanliness is often associated with visible dirt. But when it comes to shoes, what’s lurking beneath the surface is often microscopic and far more dangerous than a little mud or dried grass.

Outdoor shoes carry bacteria, allergens and toxic chemicals – many of which are linked to serious health concerns.

open image in gallery There is mounting scientific evidence that removing your shoes protects from invisible, yet serious, health threats ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Consider where your shoes go each day: public toilets, pavements, hospital corridors and lawns treated with chemicals such as weed killers and insecticides to control weeds and pests. According to a University of Arizona study, a whopping 96 per cent of shoes tested positive for coliform bacteria, which is commonly found in faecal matter.

Disturbingly, 27 per cent carried E. coli, a bacterium linked to various infections – some of them life-threatening.

While some strains of E. coli are harmless, others produce Shiga toxin, which can cause bloody diarrhoea and lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially fatal condition involving kidney failure. Children under five are especially at risk due to their still-developing immune systems and frequent hand-to-mouth activity.

But E. coli isn’t the only germ hitching a ride into your living room. Shoes also pick up Clostridium difficile, a bacterium known for causing painful, sometimes severe diarrhoea and Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, a drug-resistant “superbug” that can cause deep skin infections, pneumonia, or even deadly bloodstream infections.

Not just germs

The health risks extend beyond bacteria. Shoes also act as carriers for chemicals and allergens. Studies have shown that outdoor footwear can bring in pesticides, herbicides and heavy metals like lead – all of which pose serious health risks, particularly to young children and pets.

Lead exposure, often from urban dust or soil, is especially harmful to children, as it can impair brain development and cause lifelong cognitive issues. Additionally, allergens like pollen can cling to your soles, aggravating allergies and respiratory issues inside what should be a safe haven.

Even more alarming, asphalt sealants used on driveways and roads contain carcinogenic compounds. A US study found that these chemicals can be tracked indoors and linger in household dust – sometimes at levels 37 times higher than outdoor levels.

And who spends the most time closest to the ground? Children and pets. Kids crawl, play and often put their hands in their mouths. Pets lick their paws after walking on these contaminated surfaces. Wearing outdoor shoes indoors can unintentionally increase their exposure to harmful substances.

Clean floors, healthy home

Given the evidence, my mother’s rule doesn’t sound so unreasonable anymore. In fact, it might be one of the simplest and most effective public health measures you can adopt at home. By removing your shoes at the door, you’re not just preventing dirt from staining your carpet – you’re significantly reducing your family’s exposure to harmful microbes and chemicals.

And it’s not difficult to do. Consider designating a shoe-free area by the entrance or maybe provide a shoe rack or basket and even a few pairs of comfy indoor slippers for guests. Asking someone to remove their shoes may feel awkward at first – but it’s easy to overlook how something as routine as walking into your house could carry such hidden risks.

But when you realise the sheer volume of bacteria and toxic chemicals that cling to your soles, it becomes clear: wearing outdoor shoes indoors is like inviting the streets – and everything on them – into your most intimate living spaces.

So, next time you come home, take a moment to slip off your shoes. Your floors – and your health – will thank you.

As my mother always said, “Clean house, clear conscience”. Turns out, she was right all along.

Manal Mohammed is a Senior Lecturer in Medical Microbiology at the University of Westminster.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.