Is it a migraine or a headache? These are the key differences

While an occasional headache is often a minor inconvenience, persistent and intense head pain could signal a more serious condition, like a migraine.

Migraines require specific treatment and management, so experts say it’s important not to just brush them off as “just a bad headache”.

With Migraine Awareness Week (September 22–28) fast approaching, Debbie Shipley, head of information and support at The Migraine Trust, has revealed what truly sets migraines apart from a normal run-of-the-mill headache.

What causes migraine attacks?

“Migraine is a complex neurological condition that is understood to be the result of abnormal brain activity affecting nerve signals, chemicals and blood vessels in the brain,” Shipley says.

“People with migraines will experience migraine attacks, and while there may be individual triggers for these (such as dehydration or stress), these are not the cause.”

What are the different pain characteristics?

“Migraine attacks often involve moderate to severe head pain,” says Shipley. “The headache is typically throbbing and is made worse by movement or light. It is usually on one side of the head, especially at the start of an attack.”

The NHS website defines severe pain as pain which is always there and makes it hard to think, talk or sleep and also makes it difficult to move, get out of bed, go to the bathroom, wash or dress.

open image in gallery A headache is typically throbbing and is made worse by movement or light ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

According to NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), migraines without aura can only be clinically diagnosed in a person presenting with at least five attacks fulfilling the following criteria:

Headache lasting 4–72 hours in adults or 2–72 hours in adolescents.

Headache with at least two of the following characteristics: Unilateral location (more commonly bilateral in children), pulsating quality which may be described as ‘throbbing’ or ‘banging’ in young people, moderate or severe pain intensity, aggravation by, or causing avoidance of, routine activities of daily life (for example, walking or climbing stairs).

Headache with associated symptoms, including at least one of: nausea and/or vomiting, photophobia (sensitivity to light) and phonophobia (sensitivity to sound).

Headache must not be better accounted for by another diagnosis.

What impact can migraines have on daily life?

Normal headaches usually create a temporary feeling of discomfort; however, migraines can often have a profound impact on someone’s life.

“Migraines can have a huge impact on every aspect of someone’s life – from their relationships to their careers and mental health,” says Shipley.

“Research we launched last year [a survey of 2,028 people] revealed that 89 per cent of people with migraines say their mental health has been affected as a result of the condition, while 49 per cent said migraines has a negative impact on their ability to work and 80 per cent said they participate less in social occasions as a result of the condition.”

How long do they usually last?

While most headaches tend to resolve quickly, migraines usually last between four hours to three days, explains Shipley, and generally go through a set of phases.

“Many people find that their migraine attacks are comprised of distinct phases, each of which varies in duration,” says Shipley.

“The premonitory phase can last up to 24 hours and can involve physical or mental ‘warning signs’ of the onset of an attack, such as feeling tired, or craving certain foods.”

Some people will experience a migraine with aura, which may include problems with their sight (like seeing zig-zag lines or flashing lights), numbness or tingling, dizziness or difficulty speaking just before the migraine starts, according to the NHS website.

open image in gallery Migraines usually last between four hours to three days ( PA )

“The aura phase can last for five to 50 minutes before the headache phase and can include visual or other sensory disturbances,” says Shipley. “Up to a third of people with migraines experience this phase.

“During the headache phase, in addition to head pain, it may involve nausea or vomiting, as well as sensory sensitivity. This stage can last from a few hours to three days.”

Furthermore, some may also experience an array of side effects in the days following a migraine attack, in what is called the ‘Postdrome phase’.

“Many people continue to feel unwell, drained or having a ‘hangover’ type feeling for several hours or even days after the main phase of an attack,” says Shipley.

When should you go to a GP?

“It’s important that anyone who suspects they may have a migraine speaks with their GP,” says Shipley.

The NHS website recommends seeing a GP if:

Your migraines are severe or getting worse, or lasting longer than usual.

You have migraines more than once a week.

You’re finding it difficult to control your migraines.

You regularly get migraines before or during your period.

It also advises that you should seek an urgent GP appointment or call 111 if a migraine lasts longer than 72 hours, if aura symptoms persist for more than an hour at a time, or if you are pregnant.