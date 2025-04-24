Gwyneth Paltrow reveals U-turn after years of following strict diet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress and wellness entrepreneur, has revealed she’s embracing carbohydrates again after years of following a strict paleo diet with her husband, Brad Falchuk.

The 52-year-old, known for her lifestyle brand, Goop, and often-discussed dietary choices, has previously championed various eating regimens, from macrobiotic and plant-based to Mediterranean. This shift marks a departure from the grain-free, low-carb approach of the paleo diet.

Paltrow’s journey into the world of wellness and food, she explains, was deeply influenced by her father's battle with throat cancer.

While the specifics of her renewed embrace of carbs remain undisclosed, the move suggests a potential softening of her previously rigid dietary stances. This evolution reflects a broader trend in the wellness industry, moving away from restrictive diets towards a more balanced approach to eating.

She told her Goop podcast: “I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very, very healthily.”

open image in gallery Singer Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 ( NBC )

Paltrow added: “I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics, which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan, so very local, very seasonal.

“Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar, etc.

“I think that period of time I might have got a little didactic about it, I felt so good, I wanted to share that with my dad, my friends and family.

“I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands, that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better.

“I was sort of intoxicated by that idea and I still feel that way to this day.

“And things have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and health stuff.”

She added: “It’s the reason that Brad and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest.

“I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, and some cheese – there, I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long.

“But again I think it’s a good template, right? Eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don’t think there is any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that, it’s a good starting point.”

Paltrow – known for the Iron Man franchise, Shallow Hal and Sliding Doors – won an Academy Award in the 1990s for period drama Shakespeare In Love.

She reportedly met Falchuk on the set of Glee and they married in 2018.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, until they announced they had “consciously uncoupled” in March 2014.