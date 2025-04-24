Gwyneth Paltrow reveals U-turn after years of following strict diet
This shift marks a departure from the grain-free, low-carb approach of the paleo diet
Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress and wellness entrepreneur, has revealed she’s embracing carbohydrates again after years of following a strict paleo diet with her husband, Brad Falchuk.
The 52-year-old, known for her lifestyle brand, Goop, and often-discussed dietary choices, has previously championed various eating regimens, from macrobiotic and plant-based to Mediterranean. This shift marks a departure from the grain-free, low-carb approach of the paleo diet.
Paltrow’s journey into the world of wellness and food, she explains, was deeply influenced by her father's battle with throat cancer.
While the specifics of her renewed embrace of carbs remain undisclosed, the move suggests a potential softening of her previously rigid dietary stances. This evolution reflects a broader trend in the wellness industry, moving away from restrictive diets towards a more balanced approach to eating.
She told her Goop podcast: “I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very, very healthily.”
Paltrow added: “I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics, which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan, so very local, very seasonal.
“Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar, etc.
“I think that period of time I might have got a little didactic about it, I felt so good, I wanted to share that with my dad, my friends and family.
“I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands, that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better.
“I was sort of intoxicated by that idea and I still feel that way to this day.
“And things have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and health stuff.”
She added: “It’s the reason that Brad and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest.
“I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, and some cheese – there, I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long.
“But again I think it’s a good template, right? Eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don’t think there is any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that, it’s a good starting point.”
Paltrow – known for the Iron Man franchise, Shallow Hal and Sliding Doors – won an Academy Award in the 1990s for period drama Shakespeare In Love.
She reportedly met Falchuk on the set of Glee and they married in 2018.
Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, until they announced they had “consciously uncoupled” in March 2014.
