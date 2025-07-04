3 kidney risks that increase with age and ways to prevent them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we age, our kidneys – the vital organs responsible for filtering waste from the blood and maintaining fluid balance – often don’t get the attention they deserve.

Yet, like many parts of the body, kidney function can naturally decline over time, and certain conditions become more likely with age. The trouble is, these issues often develop slowly and without obvious symptoms, making them easy to miss until they’re more advanced.

To help raise awareness, we spoke with Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK. She has highlighted three common kidney problems that frequently affect older adults and has offered a wealth of practical advice on how to protect your kidney health as you grow older.

What are the most common kidney-related issues seen in older adults?

1. Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Chronic kidney disease affects approximately one in 10 people in the UK, according to Kidney Care UK. While it can occur at any age, Kidney Care UK’s website states that it’s more common in adults over the age of 60.

This is partly due to the fact that kidney function does tend to decline with age. This decline is a normal part of the ageing process, though the rate of decline can vary between individuals.

“Kidneys filter your blood every minute of the day, they help regulate your blood pressure, support bone health and help make red blood cells – but, kidney function, like most of all of our body functions, will gradually decline as we get older,” explains Loud.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of chronic kidney disease.

“If you have either of these conditions, over time they can put extra pressure on your blood vessels in your kidneys which can take it out on your kidney function,” says Loud.

Chronic kidney disease progresses through five stages, but it can be difficult to detect early on because it often doesn’t cause noticeable symptoms.”

“Kidney disease is often called a quiet condition, because the symptoms are often non-specific in the early stages,” notes Loud. “However, common symptoms that display later on include things like fatigue and breathlessness, although they can be symptoms of other things as well.”

Other symptoms of CKD (typically presented during stages 4-5) listed on Kidney Care UK’s website are weight loss and poor appetite, swollen ankles, feet or hands, puffiness around the face, blood in your urine, an increased need to wee (especially at night), difficulty sleeping, itchy skin, muscle cramps or weakness, feeling sick and/or headaches.

2. Acute kidney injury“Older adults are more prone to both chronic and acute kidney injury,” says Loud. “Acute kidney injury is when your kidney function goes down really rapidly and this can happen to anyone, but it is more common in vulnerable groups like babies, young children or people over 65 and it usually goes alongside other complications that you’ve got.

“Persistent UTIs, a bad stomach upset/ infection, for example, can potentially trigger an acute kidney injury.”

3. Long-term use of certain medications“Very long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen, can have a negative impact on your kidneys,” adds Loud.

High doses of NSAIDs can be harmful to your kidneys, according to he National Kidney Foundation. The Foundation’s website states that people with reduced kidney function, heart disease, or high blood pressure should avoid using NSAIDs unless specifically recommended by a doctor.Here are some top tips on how to keep kidneys happy and healthy as you get older…

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated helps the kidneys flush out waste products and prevents the formation of harmful crystals and stones that can lead to kidney issues.

“Keep well hydrated and keep an eye on the colour of your pee,” advises Loud. “If it’s pale that’s good and if it’s dark that is generally a sign that you have not been drinking enough.”

Get your annual kidney check

“If you have diabetes or have been known to have high blood pressure, you should be getting an annual kidney check,” says Loud. “But even if you don’t, if you are concerned about your kidney health, you can go to your GP and ask for tests.”

Talk to your doctor about medications

“As well as non-steroidal type medications, there are some antibiotics which are less friendly to kidneys, so people with CKD should be checking with their GPs that the medications they are being prescribed are suitable,” says Loud.

Eat a balanced diet and cut back on salt

A balanced diet can help to keep your blood pressure and cholesterol at a healthy level.

“Try to eat healthy by eating lots of vegetables and all that good stuff because that is good for your cardiovascular system,” recommends Loud. “If you’re looking after your heart, you’re looking after your kidneys.

“Salt makes kidneys work harder and gradually that pressure can build up, so lower salt diets are recommended.”

Check your blood pressure regularly

“A lot of pharmacies and general practices will have blood pressure machines in them, so you can easily pop in and get your blood pressure checked,” says Loud.

Move your body

Staying active is crucial for maintaining kidney health by helping to manage risk factors associated with kidney disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

“Regular exercise also keeps your body moving and helps improve cardiovascular health, which is closely linked to kidney function, ” says Loud.

Try Kidney Care UK’s online health checker

“People can have a look at some of the risk factors and get more advice on our online kidney health checker,” says Loud. “Depending on what the health check results say, you may be given a recommendation to go and talk to your GP about this.”