12 ways to get the whole family moving this January

Many of us resolve to get fit in January, which is easier said than done, particularly if you’ve got young children.

But instead of desperately trying to find someone to look after the kids while you go for a run or to the gym, why not kill two birds with one stone and get the family involved in your fitness drive too?

Not only does that mean you get fit without having to fork out for childcare, it also means you’re setting a great example for your children by showing them how important it is to be active, and they’re getting fit alongside you, plus hopefully having fun too.

“Families focusing on fitness together is a great way to stay motivated,” says Jack Claxton, a personal trainer at David Lloyd Clubs.“It’s amazing being able to build a strong relationship with the kids while enjoying a healthy benefit at the same time.”

And personal trainer Sarah Campus, founder of LDN Mums Fitness, explains: “Exercise releases feel-good hormones – dopamine, serotonin and endorphins – and it doesn’t only improve your mood, but will also improve your self-esteem, and decrease feelings of stress, anxiety and depression.

“All these effects don’t just benefit you but your family, too. You’re the biggest role model to your own children and it’s said that children move better when you move with them.”

Campus, a mum-of-three, says families don’t need to do a lot of exercise to feel the benefits, explaining that studies have shown a 15-minute functional workout is enough. So instead of walking with the pram, run with it instead!

“Rewards can be felt instantly and last far longer than the movement itself,” says Campus.

“I encourage the whole family to take part in short and speedy workouts to crank up the heart rate, boost blood flow around the body and get those happy hormones flowing.”

Top exercises for a full body workout using just bodyweight that can be done at home by the whole family are…

1. Climbing stairsCampus suggests the whole family climb the stairs one behind the other, and asks: “How many times can you go up and down in a certain amount of time?”

2. Stair workouts

This is where family members take it in turns to use the stairs as elevation to do various exercises, explains Campus. Exercises could include press-ups, lunges, shoulder taps (where you’re in a high plank position with your hands on the stairs and you repeatedly tap each shoulder in turn with the opposite hand), knee drives, and tricep dips.

3. Brushing teeth squats“Do squats for the duration of brushing teeth, or while the kettle’s boiling do a squat hold, a plank or mountain climbers,” suggests Campus.

4. Kitchen workoutsCampus says you can make use of tins in the kitchen by getting everyone in the family to hold them as they do bicep curls, overhead presses, or tricep pulses (where you hold a tin in each hand with your palms facing away from you, and push your palms back until your triceps at the top back of your arm tighten, and then perform a pulsing motion).

5. Joint effort exercisesExercises that are enjoyable for all the family but are still hard work include ball twists – passing a ball or weighted object from one person to another – planks with high fives in between, and putting any cardio kit next to each other. “Kids love being able to compete with the adults,” stresses Claxton.

6. Simply dance

“Put on some music and dance for an energetic and joyful workout all together,” suggests Campus.

7. Work out in front of the TVInstead of being the classic couch potato family as you watch TV, use the time to exercise as you watch. Campus suggests sofa exercises in front of the telly such as jogging on the spot, split squats, press-ups, glute bridges, lying side leg raises, or squats.

8. Active treasure huntsDesign a treasure hunt – indoor or outdoor, depending on the weather. “It gets everyone moving and encourages the whole family to use their cognitive function and imagination,” says Campus.

9. Create a DIY obstacle courseIt’s easy to make your own obstacle course in the garden or the park says Campus, who suggests using cones to go round, ropes to jump over and other household items.

10. Gardening gamesGo outside and do some gardening together or see how many leaves you can put in a pile or bucket in a certain amount of time.

11. If you want to use equipment…

Claxton suggests exercises using gym kit that could benefit the whole family include anything from a gym’s ‘functional’ zone, such as slam balls, core bags, and TRX. “Even the punch bag can provide a fun, competitive way to train between the family,” he says.

12. Set fitness challenges

See who in the family can do the most push-ups, sit-ups, or jumping jacks in a certain amount of time, suggests Campus. “Cheer each other on – you can even do it in teams,” she says.

“Set mini fun goals to track progress and stay motivated and accountable to each other, like get it done before you come downstairs for breakfast or before you put your shoes on to go outside.”

She adds: “Get the family to do at least 10 minutes of exercise every day – get everyone involved, and put on your favourite music. Remember to keep it fun, and choose activities everyone enjoys to make exercise feel less like a chore.

“Make sure the movement is inclusive, and make small adaptations to suit all age and ability levels. By making fitness a family affair, you can establish healthy habits and enjoy quality time together.”