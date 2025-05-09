7 signs your teen’s exam stress is out of control – and how to help

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exam season is finally upon us and for many teenagers it can be an intense and overwhelming time.

Feelings of pressure, fear of failure, and difficulties with time management are common during this period – but how can parents tell when typical exam stress becomes something more serious?

As parents, we naturally want to support our teens through this tricky time in the best way possible, but knowing where to begin isn’t always easy. That’s why we got in touch with Paula Bosha, psychotherapist and clinical lead at Priory who has played a key role in developing Priory’s new exam stress workshop therapy programme.

She has outlined seven key warning signs that may indicate that your teen’s exam stress is escalating beyond what’s normal, and has offered some advice on what practical things you can do to help.

1. Increased anxiety

Exam stress can sometimes negatively affect mental health and increase symptoms of anxiety.

“Presenting with a lot of worrying about exams, feeling overwhelmed, panicky and stressed are some signs to look out for,” says Bosha. “Also, they may be struggling to cope with the demands of exam preparation and feeling as if they cannot manage it.”

2. Lack of motivation and enthusiasm

“They may experience a difficulty in starting or continuing tasks, and a sense of feeling overwhelmed or uninterested in things that were once enjoyable,” says the psychotherapist.

3. Avoidance behaviour

“Teens might avoid doing any revision, procrastinate or refuse to engage in any exam preparations and miss school,” highlights Bosha.

4. Negative thoughts and self criticism

Negative thoughts might be a sign of a bigger issue like depression.

“This includes feeling like a failure, doubting their abilities, or having negative self talk and catastrophising,” explains the psychotherapist.

5. Difficulty concentrating and memory problems

“Teens might struggle to focus on tasks, even those they usually find easy, experience memory lapses or difficulty recalling information,” notes Bosha.

6. Physiological changes

“Physiological changes to look out for include an increased heart rate, sweating, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath,” highlights Bosha. “They may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach aches.”

7. Engaging in unhealthy coping mechanisms

“Another flag red flag to look out for is resorting to unhealthy behaviours such as self-harm, substance abuse, or excessive eating,” says Bosha.

If you’ve noticed that your teen is consistently showing one or more of the signs mentioned above, here are some ways you can offer support…

Create a supportive environment

Make it a habit to check in with them regularly and listen with empathy and attention.

“Encourage open communication, allowing your child to express their concerns and feelings about exams,” advises Bosha. “Be a good listener and offer reassurance.”

Establish a study routine

“Help your child organise their time with a balanced study schedule,” recommends Bosha. “Break down tasks into manageable chunks and allow for regular breaks.”

Promote healthy habits

A good night’s sleep and balanced diet does wonders for the brain.

“Ensure your child is getting enough sleep, eating well, and staying physically active,” says Bosha. “A healthy body helps support a clear mind.”

Offer emotional support

“Be empathetic to your child’s feelings and validate their stress,” advises Bosha. “Sometimes, simply offering words of encouragement can make a big difference.”

Encourage stress-relief activities

“Suggest activities that can help your child unwind, like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or light physical activity such as walking or stretching,” recommends Bosha.

Limit pressure

“While it is important to encourage your child to do their best, avoid placing excessive pressure on them,” advises Bosha. “Let them know that their best effort is all that is needed.”

Recognise if they are really struggling

If your child is facing significant challenges, they may require extra support.

“This could involve visiting the GP or seeking out additional resources to help them with the issues they are struggling with,” says Bosha.

“Let your child know they can always contact a supportive charity such as ChildLine or the Samaritans anonymously by telephone or via a web chat if they need a confidential discussion.”